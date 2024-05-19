Sumptuously Satvik

For Bengaluru-based couple Ramya and Raghunath who are chefs and restauranteurs, adopting Satvik food completely transformed their health and now they want to share its goodness with others. Ramya firmly believes in ‘you are what you eat’ and to combat the stress in life, eating right is essential. They ensure that a technique of roasting spices in a closed vessel and cryogenic grinding (freeze-roasted spices at -196 degrees) is used to retain the nutrients and flavour of the essential oil of the spices. Cold-pressed oil, Himalayan pink salt, organic millets, grains with low glycemic index and heirloom grains like local jave godhi and red rice are staples in their cooking. In Ayurveda, the Satvik diet is known for offering a healthy life and keeping our minds clear and stable. In light of the negative impacts of consuming processed meals and living stressful lifestyles, people may find it helpful to learn about Satvik food.