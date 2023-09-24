Testing the waters before going alkaline

Alkaline water, often touted for its potential health benefits, has a higher pH level than regular tap water. It’s believed that drinking alkaline water can help neutralise excess acid in your body, thus maintaining a healthier pH balance. While the research on the benefits of alkaline water is ongoing and not yet definitive, many people have reported feeling better and more energised after making the switch. It’s important to note that alkaline water alone won’t magically counteract the effects of a poor diet or lifestyle. But it can certainly be a part of a broader strategy for maintaining a balanced pH. In the grand scheme of things, maintaining a balanced pH in your body is crucial for overall health. So, the next time you reach for that greasy burger or consider lighting up a cigarette, remember that your body’s pH balance is hanging in the balance. Making mindful choices in your diet and lifestyle can go a long way in keeping your body’s pH where it should be — right in the sweet spot of health. In cancer, the tumour micro environment often becomes acidic due to various factors, which can complicate treatment and potentially aid cancer progression. In this notion, usage of alkaline water as a potential therapeutic intervention for cancerous tumours remains a subject of debate within the scientific and medical communities. While proponents suggest that maintaining an alkaline body environment could also hinder cancer growth. Alkaline water can be made in different ways. First, there are machines called “ionisers” that split water into two parts: one that’s less sour (the one we drink) and one that’s sour (used for cleaning). These machines add special tiny particles to the water, kind of like magic that makes it less sour and more alkaline.