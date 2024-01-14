Til sesame do us part

Til gur (sesame jaggery) modak and yellu thengai kozhukattai (sesame coconut modak steamed in rice flour) are prepared during Ganesh Chaturthi. Arisa pitha (anarsa or ariselu) is a traditional rice and jaggery pancake with sesame made during Margasira Gurubara in Odisha while savoury snacks of murukku (Tamil Nadu) and chakli (Maharashtra) are prepared during Deepavali. In the south, a ritualistic til oil bath is taken. Ayurveda recommends til as a good massage oil for the body and hair.