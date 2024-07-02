Home
Unique transportation-themed restaurants in India

From refurbished train coaches, and restored aircraft to redesigned scrapped buses or cars, the dining experience in India has undergone a massive change over the years. Dining at unique eateries has become the latest trend attracting food enthusiasts. Here is a list of some unique transportation-themed restaurants that attract several customers.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 02 July 2024, 09:57 IST
Dadar Darbar, Mumbai: Another Restaurant-on-Wheels of the Indian Railways, Dadar Darbar has been set up at the Dadar Station where one can enjoy the charm of dining in a railway carriage. True to its name, the interior has a palatial ambience and has become a landmark eatery in the area offering a variety of cuisines at competitive rates.

Credit: Instagram/@dadardarbarofficial

Kolkata Street Food Tram Cafe, Kolkata: This cafe offers a tram-themed dining experience, paying homage to the history of tram cars in the culturally-inclined city of Kolkata. This place is a fun spot to enjoy snacks, coffee, and light meals.

Credit: Instagram/@nick.folio

Haldiram’s, Nagpur: In February 2022, Haldiram also opened a similar train-themed restaurant in Nagpur with an extensive and delicious menu inside a train coach.

Credit: Instagram/@haldirams_nagpur

Food Bus Of India, Delhi: Food Bus Of India is a bus-themed restaurant that captures the essence of India's transportation. Popular among the students, this place makes you feel like you're on a road trip while enjoying the food.

Credit: Instagram/@foodbusofindia

Flight Of Dreams, Gurugram: Located in Gurugram, this restaurant offers a unique experience of dining in an airplane, with dishes served by staff dressed as flight attendants.

Credit: Instagram/@flightofdreams_gurugram

Cafe Ekante, Kolkata: Cafe Ekante, located in the heart of Kolkata's Eco Park, offers a one-of-a-kind dining experience aboard a houseboat.

Credit: Instagram/@cafeekante.official

Published 02 July 2024, 09:57 IST
