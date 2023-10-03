Watch: Panipuri made in SRK's 'Jawan' style

Chopped onions and spices are then introduced in a bowl that contains boiled and peeled potatoes, and the mixture is skillfully mashed in the container. Then, the video shows a blender where ginger, green chillies, and mint as well as other ingredients are blended. This green concoction is then strained to get the pani, which is perfected after mixing the spice mixture (masala) and the water.

The puri is introduced in a highly filmy style, making a grand entrance with a heroic descent from a drone. It is kind of reminiscent of Shah Rukh Khan's descent -- from a much higher altitude -- without the help of a drone, towards the beginning of the film.

Once the puri has landed, it is promptly filled with the potato mixture and the pani to create one of India's most popular street foods.

The video's caption gave some insight into the challenges, as it read "It took us countless attempts to get the helicopter shot just right for this video. Controlling it indoors was a task in itself,” read the text, followed by the Panipuri recipe. With 96k views and counting, the video garnered hundreds of appreciative comments."

However, Instagram users were visibly impressed, with one individual commenting "Drone shot+ that bgm= perfect sync".