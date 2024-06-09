Where food & festivals join forces 

While the Brits might not be known for their delicious cuisine, the same cannot be said about the scrumptious varieties of cheese that comes from the island nation. Be it the pungent blue Stilton, strong aged Cheddar or simply the wonderful and nutty Caerphilly. This hard, crumbly white cheese originated in the area around the town of Caerphilly, Wales. And so, it’s fitting that this town plays host to a major cheese festival in late summer each year. Formerly called The Big Cheese Festival as it would take place in the historic Caerphilly Castle, it has been renamed The Little Cheese festival due to repair work taking place at the said castle. To be held this year on August 31 and September 1 in Caerphilly town centre, there promises to be everything from cheese-making and tasting sessions to the fun cheese run where teams sprint across town lugging heavy wheels of cheese. But besides cheese there will also be plenty of free concerts headlined by local bands along with numerous food and drink stalls, and music workshops.