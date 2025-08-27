Ganeshotsav 2025 sees rise of 'Mahavatar Narasimha' style idols

<p>To attract crowds, Ganpati pandals showcase a variety of creative themes every year during Ganeshotsav. This year, the <em>Mahavatar Narasimha</em> craze has swept across many pandals, with numerous Ganesha idols depicted in the powerful Narasimha avatar.</p>.<p>In a "<em>Mahavatar Narasimha</em>"-themed Ganpati Mandal, Lord Ganesha is depicted in the form of the Narasimha avatar, inspired by the character from Hombale’s recent blockbuster film.</p>.<p>The arrival of <em>Mahavatar Narasimha-</em>styled Ganpati idols, welcomed with great fervour, is taking social media by storm through widely shared visuals.</p>.<p>After the mythological epic hit the screens, the concept quickly gained popularity, inspiring creators to sculpt powerful Ganesha idols that echo the film’s cultural significance and mass appeal.</p>.<p>This year, several artists are designing fierce and dramatic Ganesha idols that connect with the movie’s impact and capture the public’s imagination.</p>