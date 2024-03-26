In Pics| Ultimate guide to post-Holi skin and hair care

Face Wash: Begin your post-Holi skincare routine by thoroughly cleansing your skin to remove all traces of colour. Opt for a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser that removes dirt and impurities without stripping away essential oils.
Hair Wash: Rinse your hair with lukewarm water as it will help in the removal of all colours. After this, apply shampoo to wash the scalp. Leave it in for a couple of minutes and rinse with water. Then use a colour-protecting conditioner for colour-treated hair.
DIY Facial: If you're dealing with stubborn colour stains, opt for natural remedies like turmeric, yoghurt, or lemon juice, which have gentle exfoliating properties. Mix them with water or rose water to create a paste, apply to the affected areas, and rinse off after a few minutes.
Scrub: A scrub with essential oils containing turmeric and ginger extracts has rich therapeutic and antiseptic properties. It will effectively remove deep impurities, grime, and dirt from your skin that may have accumulated after Holi revelries.
Skincare SOS: After cleansing, hydrate your skin and hair with a nourishing moisturizer or oil. Apply cream on your body and a facial oil that will help replenish your skin and restore moisture.
Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin and hair hydrated from the inside out. Hydration is key to maintaining healthy skin and hair, so aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily.
(Published 26 March 2024, 05:48 IST)