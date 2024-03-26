JOIN US
Homelifestyle

In Pics| Ultimate guide to post-Holi skin and hair care

Holi is all fun and games till the time you're stuck in the washroom trying to get the colours off your skin and out of your hair. Gulal and water-based colours often get their vibrant hues from harsh chemicals which might end up damaging your skin and hair. Post-Holi, many witness dryness, skin irritations, and even allergic reactions. Here we list some essential skin and hair care tips to help you recover and rejuvenate after the festivities.
Last Updated 26 March 2024, 05:48 IST

Face Wash: Begin your post-Holi skincare routine by thoroughly cleansing your skin to remove all traces of colour. Opt for a gentle, pH-balanced cleanser that removes dirt and impurities without stripping away essential oils.

Credit: Pexels

Hair Wash: Rinse your hair with lukewarm water as it will help in the removal of all colours. After this, apply shampoo to wash the scalp. Leave it in for a couple of minutes and rinse with water. Then use a colour-protecting conditioner for colour-treated hair.

Credit: Pexels

DIY Facial: If you're dealing with stubborn colour stains, opt for natural remedies like turmeric, yoghurt, or lemon juice, which have gentle exfoliating properties. Mix them with water or rose water to create a paste, apply to the affected areas, and rinse off after a few minutes.

Credit: DH Pool Photo

Scrub: A scrub with essential oils containing turmeric and ginger extracts has rich therapeutic and antiseptic properties. It will effectively remove deep impurities, grime, and dirt from your skin that may have accumulated after Holi revelries.

Credit: Pexels

Skincare SOS: After cleansing, hydrate your skin and hair with a nourishing moisturizer or oil. Apply cream on your body and a facial oil that will help replenish your skin and restore moisture.

Credit: Pexels

Stay Hydrated: Drink plenty of water throughout the day to keep your skin and hair hydrated from the inside out. Hydration is key to maintaining healthy skin and hair, so aim to drink at least 8-10 glasses of water daily.

Credit: Pexels

(Published 26 March 2024, 05:48 IST)
