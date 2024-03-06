JOIN US
Homelifestyle

International Women's Day: Unique gift ideas for Mother, Sister & Wife

International Women's Day is a wonderful opportunity to celebrate the incredible women in your life. Here we list some unique gifting ideas for your mom, sister or partner which will make them feel very special.
Last Updated 06 March 2024, 12:51 IST

Personalized Jewelry: A neck piece, bangle, or ring with their initials, birthstone, or a meaningful inscription can be a beautiful and sentimental gift.

Credit: Pexels

Skincare: Treat them to a spa day or gift them a pampering kit filled with luxurious bath bombs, scented candles, face masks, and body lotions for a day of relaxation and self-care.

Credit: Pexels

Books by Inspirational Women: Choose books written by inspiring female authors or about women who have made a significant impact.

Credit: Pexels

Unique Decor: Find a piece of decor that complements their style and personality, whether it's a painting, sculpture, or decorative item for home.

Credit: Pexels

Tech Gadgets: If they're tech-savvy, consider gifting them the latest gadgets or accessories like a smartwatch, smartphone, or a tablet.

Credit: Pexels

Fitness Gear or Classes: If they're into fitness, consider gifting them stylish workout gear, shoes or a gym membership they've been wanting to try.

Credit: Unsplash

(Published 06 March 2024, 12:51 IST)
