International Women's Day: Unique gift ideas for Mother, Sister & Wife

Personalized Jewelry: A neck piece, bangle, or ring with their initials, birthstone, or a meaningful inscription can be a beautiful and sentimental gift.
Skincare: Treat them to a spa day or gift them a pampering kit filled with luxurious bath bombs, scented candles, face masks, and body lotions for a day of relaxation and self-care.
Books by Inspirational Women: Choose books written by inspiring female authors or about women who have made a significant impact.
Unique Decor: Find a piece of decor that complements their style and personality, whether it's a painting, sculpture, or decorative item for home.
Tech Gadgets: If they're tech-savvy, consider gifting them the latest gadgets or accessories like a smartwatch, smartphone, or a tablet.
Fitness Gear or Classes: If they're into fitness, consider gifting them stylish workout gear, shoes or a gym membership they've been wanting to try.
(Published 06 March 2024, 12:51 IST)