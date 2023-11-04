Joys of Dhanteras, Diwali

There’s a popular legend of the son of King Hima whose death was predicted on the fourth day of his marriage. The King got his son married to a ‘lucky girl’ and on the eve of the fourth day, the girl hatched a clever plan to save the life of her husband. She gathered all her jewels and piled them up in front of the main door. To ensure that the prince does not sleep, she started to recite fascinating stories and sing melodious songs. When the God of Death, Lord Yama, tries to enter the room in the form of a serpent, he gets dazzled by the brightness of the gold stacked up at the door. The serpent sits on the pile of gold and begins to listen to the song and stories, enjoying every moment. The time to take the life of the prince elapses and Lord Yama gives up the idea. The prince escapes thanks to his wife. This legend is one of the reasons why people worship gold on Dhanteras.