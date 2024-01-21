At home with ball pythons and iguanas!

A few days ago, a friend recalled his bizarre encounter with his to-be-landlord’s pet. After the basement apartment he had viewed checked all the boxes, he was at the landlord’s place upstairs to sign a few documents and close the deal. While he sat on the sofa, his eyes scanned the living room. In the corner sat a topless glass box with coloured pebbles and plastic plants. The bright light inside caught his eyes, and he looked closer. A black slithering face emerged from behind the rocks, and within seconds, a patterned body glided along the side. His jaw dropped! It was a snake — a ball python. Adrenaline coursed through his veins, and he rushed out of that door in horror. “Who keeps snakes as pets in their houses?”, he wondered. Turns out, nearly a million Americans do!