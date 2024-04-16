JOIN US
Homelifestyle

Ram Navami 2024: 5 famous Ram temples to visit once in your lifetime

Here are five famous Ram temples to visit in India, each with its own unique historical and cultural significance.
Last Updated 16 April 2024, 07:00 IST

Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Ayodhya: Located in the ancient city of Uttar Pradesh, this temple is believed to be the birthplace of Lord Rama.

Credit: PTI

Sita Ramachandraswamy temple, Telangana: Located on the banks of the Godavari river in Bhadrachalam, this temple is associated with Ramayana and is believed to be the place where lord Ram stayed during his exile.

Credit: X/@kishanreddybjp

Kanak Bhavan, Uttar Pradesh: This shrine is dedicated to Lord Ram and Sita and is believed that this Bhawan was gifted to Devi Sita by Kaikei after her marriage to Lord Ram. The temple is known for its intricate carvings and is an important pilgrimage site.

Credit: Special Arrangement

Ram Temple, Rameswaram: This temple is believed to be one of the holiest pilgrimage sites. As per Ramayana, Lord Rama and his army built Ram Setu from Rameswaram to Lanka to rescue Sita from Ravana.

Credit: Tami Nadu Tourism

Ram Raja Temple, Madhya Pradesh: Situated in the historic town of Orchha, this is a unique temple where Lord Ram is worshipped as a king.

Credit: Incredible India

(Published 16 April 2024, 07:00 IST)
