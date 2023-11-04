Shopping for abundance

This year, Dhanteras is on November 10. It is the 13th day of the month Kartika according to the Hindu lunar calendar. It’s a day of significance and celebrations. Prayers are specially offered to Goddess Lakshmi and Lord Kubera for the well-being and prosperity of the family. The celebrations include cleaning the house thoroughly, creating a Dhanteras rangoli and wearing new clothes. The highlight of the day is to purchase items that signify prosperity which are usually gold or silver. However, many people also buy home appliances, vehicles and other items that symbolise wealth and abundance.