The rise of the ‘earlymoon’

One month before their July 2023 wedding, Shrestha Maharaj, 28, an analytics and insights manager based in South Africa, and Sumeeth Suthurgam, 31, a senior digital design lead, took an earlymoon.

The couple spent a long weekend in Umdloti, a small resort village along the northern coast of Kwa-Zulu Natal in South Africa, just a 45-minute drive from their home. Maharaj described their earlymoon as a “break from the chaos,” where they enjoyed electric scooter riding, table tennis playing, beach walking and even practicing their first dance.

“A change of scenery was necessary for that,” Maharaj said, laughing. “It’s amazing what that’ll do even when you’re still in the same city.”

For couples who want to bask in the engagement period before their weddings, going on a prenuptial trip— or an earlymoon, is becoming increasingly popular. It’s different from both a mini-moon, a quick getaway after the wedding to decompress, and a honeymoon, in which a couple takes a longer, more elaborate post-wedding vacation.