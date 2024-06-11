Home
6 best destinations to embrace tranquil beauty of oceans

Here’s a list of six top destinations where you can not only fall in love with the beauty of oceans but also support and encourage sustainable marine tourism. These destinations offer a unique way to connect with the ocean's tranquil beauty, providing the perfect setting for relaxation and rejuvenation.
DH Web Desk
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 06:33 IST
Last Updated : 11 June 2024, 06:33 IST

Andaman and Nicobar Islands

The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a treasure trove of marine biodiversity, boasting pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters brimming with marine life.

Credit: Instagram/@dj_nobody_xo

Great Barrier Reef, Australia

The Great Barrier Reef is a marvel of marine biodiversity, stretching over 2,300 kilometres and home to thousands of species of fish, corals, and other marine life.

Credit: Instagram/@australia

Thailand

Thailand boasts of stunning beaches and islands that attract visitors from around the globe. The country has made significant strides in promoting sustainable ocean tourism.

Credit: Instagram/@thailand.explores

Fiji

Fiji is renowned for its breathtaking islands, crystal-clear waters, and rich marine biodiversity. The Fijian government and local communities have implemented numerous initiatives to protect their precious ocean resources.

Credit: Instagram/@jayclue

Mauritius

Mauritius boasts of stunning beaches and a strong commitment to marine conservation. The island nation is dedicated to protecting its coral reefs and marine life through various initiatives. Additionally, its eco-friendly resorts ensure that tourism development does not compromise with the natural environment.

Credit: Instagram/@fsmauritius

Seychelles

An archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, Seychelles is renowned for its pristine beaches, granite boulders, and lush tropical forests.

Credit: Instagram/@seychelles.explore

Published 11 June 2024, 06:33 IST
