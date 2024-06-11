6 best destinations to embrace tranquil beauty of oceans

Andaman and Nicobar Islands
The Andaman and Nicobar Islands are a treasure trove of marine biodiversity, boasting pristine beaches and crystal-clear waters brimming with marine life.
Great Barrier Reef, Australia
The Great Barrier Reef is a marvel of marine biodiversity, stretching over 2,300 kilometres and home to thousands of species of fish, corals, and other marine life.
Thailand boasts of stunning beaches and islands that attract visitors from around the globe. The country has made significant strides in promoting sustainable ocean tourism.
Fiji is renowned for its breathtaking islands, crystal-clear waters, and rich marine biodiversity. The Fijian government and local communities have implemented numerous initiatives to protect their precious ocean resources.
Mauritius boasts of stunning beaches and a strong commitment to marine conservation. The island nation is dedicated to protecting its coral reefs and marine life through various initiatives. Additionally, its eco-friendly resorts ensure that tourism development does not compromise with the natural environment.
An archipelago of 115 islands in the Indian Ocean, Seychelles is renowned for its pristine beaches, granite boulders, and lush tropical forests.
