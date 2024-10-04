Home
EaseMyTrip resumes bookings to Maldives

In June, EaseMyTrip CEO Nishant Pitti responded to the controversy around the resumption of flight bookings to Maldives through the platform, admitting that 'some bookings did occur' between May 16-26 but the company acted swiftly and removed them.
PTI
Last Updated : 04 October 2024, 12:59 IST

