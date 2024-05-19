Is travel no longer fun?

Shivya Nath is a well-known sustainable travel advocate and influencer with over a lakh followers on Instagram. She says, “I actively try to avoid “Instagrammable” places but I sometimes land up at one unknowingly.” She recalls an instance while hiking in the Andes in Ecuador when a local recommended visiting a remote hut with an ‘end of the world’ feel. At the spot, she was shocked to see swarms of people. And what was the fuss all about? They were all rushing about to take a photo on a swing that had become an Instagram phenomenon! “The hut itself had transformed into a tourist site with an entry fee. It was amusing to see people take turns to take a ride on the swing and click photos that made it appear as though they were all alone when the reality was very different. As I continued my hike, I spotted similar swings set up a few hundred metres away — but devoid of attention because Instagram hadn’t yet given them any,” Shivya writes from Taiwan.