<p class="bodytext">Keep these best practices in mind when you visit any botanical gardens across the world:</p>.<p class="bodytext">Do's</p>.<p class="bodytext">•<span class="media-container dcx_media_tab" data-dcx_media_config="{}" data-dcx_media_parsed="true" data-dcx_media_type="tab">→</span>Stay on earmarked paths or walkways.</p>.<p class="bodytext">•<span class="media-container dcx_media_tab" data-dcx_media_config="{}" data-dcx_media_parsed="true" data-dcx_media_type="tab">→</span>Wear good walking shoes, as you may have to do a fair bit of walking in large gardens.</p>.<p class="bodytext">•<span class="media-container dcx_media_tab" data-dcx_media_config="{}" data-dcx_media_parsed="true" data-dcx_media_type="tab">→</span>Look for designated bins to deposit any trash.</p>.<p class="bodytext">•<span class="media-container dcx_media_tab" data-dcx_media_config="{}" data-dcx_media_parsed="true" data-dcx_media_type="tab">→</span>Stay hydrated; carry sun protection.</p>.<p class="bodytext">•<span class="media-container dcx_media_tab" data-dcx_media_config="{}" data-dcx_media_parsed="true" data-dcx_media_type="tab">→</span>Carry bug spray and any anti-allergic medication, if you are allergic to pollen, for example.</p>.<p class="bodytext">Don'ts</p>.<p class="bodytext">•<span class="media-container dcx_media_tab" data-dcx_media_config="{}" data-dcx_media_parsed="true" data-dcx_media_type="tab">→</span>Avoid plucking flowers or leaves.</p>.<p class="bodytext">•<span class="media-container dcx_media_tab" data-dcx_media_config="{}" data-dcx_media_parsed="true" data-dcx_media_type="tab">→</span>Resist feeding birds or other animals in the gardens, unless there are specific spots/programmes organised by garden authorities.</p>.<p class="bodytext">•<span class="media-container dcx_media_tab" data-dcx_media_config="{}" data-dcx_media_parsed="true" data-dcx_media_type="tab">→</span>Don't stray or let children wander off towards water bodies.</p>.<p class="bodytext">•<span class="media-container dcx_media_tab" data-dcx_media_config="{}" data-dcx_media_parsed="true" data-dcx_media_type="tab">→</span>Sometimes, gardens block off certain areas for restoration, and there is a reason they put up signage; don't step into those areas.</p>.<p class="bodytext">(<span class="italic">Do's & Don'ts tells you what to keep in mind and what to steer clear of, <br />while heading to a particular destination.</span>)</p>