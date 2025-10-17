<p>Diwali, also known as Deepavali, is one of the most important and widely celebrated festivals in India and the diaspora. Diwali begins with Dhanteras and the festive celebrations conclude with Bhai Dooj. Diwali is observed on Naraka Chaturdashi, which falls on October 20 this year. </p><p>Here's a breakdown of the five-day Diwali festival in 2025:</p><p><strong>Dhanteras – October 18 </strong><br>This marks the beginning of the festivities. Devotees worship Lord Dhanvantari and buy gold, silver, or utensils as it is considered auspicious. The muhurat to buy gold falls between 12.18 PM on October 18 to 6.10 AM on October 19. While some carry out Lakshmi Puja on this day, other do it on the main day of Diwali, October 20. </p>.<p><strong>Choti Diwali - October 19</strong></p><p>Ahead of Diwali, some observe Choti Diwali with similar festivities, where families exchange sweets and light lamps in their houses. </p>.Dhanteras 2025: Date, puja muhurat, gold buying timings & all you need to know.<p><br><strong>Naraka Chaturdashi (Badi Diwali) – October 20</strong></p><p>This is main day of the festival. Homes are decorated with lights and rangoli in preparation for the main celebration.</p>.<p>This day commemorates Lord Krishna’s victory over the demon Narakasura. Also, mainly in North India, Diwali is linked to Lord Rama's return to Ayodhya after 14 years of exile. </p><p>Devotees worship Goddess Lakshmi, the goddess of wealth. </p><p><strong>Govardhan Puja - October 22</strong></p>.<p>This day celebrates Lord Krishna’s lifting of Govardhan Hill to protect villagers from a heavy rainfall sent by Indra. Different delicacies are prepared and offered to the Lord along with prayer recitation and bhajans. </p><p><strong>Bhai Dooj – October 23 </strong></p><p>The final day honors the bond between brothers and sisters, similar to Raksha Bandhan.</p>