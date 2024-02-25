Every year, I find something new to grow in our vegetable patch. This year, it is the popular channa aka chickpeas. Last December, I found some fresh green channa being sold in carts. These raw green channa are nutty and crunchy and usually consumed right from the pods. They can also be added raw to salads, cooked and added to gravies. I had missed these delectable pods during the Covid years and was thrilled to find them. Also, an unexpected health issue popped up at the end of last year, and I was advised to consume more proteins. Looking at the bag full of chickpeas I was holding, the gardener in me asked, why not grow your proteins at home?