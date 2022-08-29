News Live: India reports 7,591 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours

  • updated: Aug 29 2022, 10:04 ist
Track news from around the world here.
  • 10:04

    Senior citizen killed, another hurt after speeding car hit them in Delhi

  • 09:25

    India reports 7,591 fresh Covid -19 cases and 9,206 recoveries in the last 24 hours

  • 09:02

    Kerala: Three bodies found after a landslide hit Kudayathoor village in Thodupuzha

  • 07:55

    NASA's mega moon rocket ready for liftoff ahead of Artemis mission

    Launch teams at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida spent a final full day of preparations ahead of Monday's planned liftoff of NASA's giant next-generation rocket on its debut test flight, kicking off the agency's Artemis moon-to-Mars program 50 years after the end of Apollo.

    Read more

  • 07:54

    Hamilton accepts blame for opening lap crash in Belgium GP

  • 07:53

    Kejriwal to move Confidence Motion in Delhi Assembly today