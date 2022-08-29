News Live: India reports 7,591 fresh Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours
updated: Aug 29 2022, 10:04 ist
10:04
Senior citizen killed, another hurt after speeding car hit them in Delhi
Delhi | A senior citizen was killed while another was gravely injured after a speeding car rammed into them from rear. Couple were ran over around 6.45am today, out for their morning walk in Geeta Colony area. Both were rushed to hospital where husband succumbed.
NASA's mega moon rocket ready for liftoff ahead of Artemis mission
Launch teams at the Kennedy Space Center in Florida spent a final full day of preparations ahead of Monday's planned liftoff of NASA's giant next-generation rocket on its debut test flight, kicking off the agency's Artemis moon-to-Mars program 50 years after the end of Apollo.
India reports 7,591 fresh Covid -19 cases and 9,206 recoveries in the last 24 hours
Kerala: Three bodies found after a landslide hit Kudayathoor village in Thodupuzha
Hamilton accepts blame for opening lap crash in Belgium GP
Kejriwal to move Confidence Motion in Delhi Assembly today