Budget 2020 Live: Successful disinvestments will happen in a few months, says Sitharaman

A massive relief to taxpayers, income tax for income between Rs 5-7.5 lakh p.a halved to 10%. Income tax for an income between Rs 10 and Rs 12.5 lakh has been reduced to 20% as against 30% earlier. Income between Rs 12.5 lakh and 15 lakh will be taxed at 25% as against 30% and those at Rs 15 lakh plus annual income, the tax will be 30%. A big cheer for depositors as deposit insurance for depositors enhanced from Rs 1 lakh to Rs 5 lakh. Entrepreneurship is the strength of India, says FM Sitharaman. This budget is to boost income and enhance purchasing power, says adds. Since the Budget comes at a time when the Indian economy is facing a slowdown, stakeholders are expecting economy-boosting measures in this Budget.