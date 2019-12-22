Citizenship Act Protest Live: 48 arrested, 262 booked over violence in UP's Muzaffarnagar

UP Police, on Sunday, said that around 48 persons have been arrested, and 262 have been booked over violence in Muzaffarnagar. The Congress announced that they would be holding a 'dharna' in Delhi today. Curfew has been lifted in Shillong and life back to normalcy. Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind to take out rallies against CAA in West Bengal today. PM Modi addressed a rally in Ramlila Maidan in New Delhi amidst anti-CAA protests today, asserting that the act will not affect Indian Muslims and that educated youth will soon understand the truth behind CAA and NRC. Stay tuned to DH for more updates.