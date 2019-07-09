ICC World Cup Semi-Final IND vs NZ LIVE: Jadeja brings up a brilliant half-century

Jimmy Neesham is back again, and India have to target him.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n41.1 Neesham to Dhoni, DOT.\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n41.2 Neesham to Dhoni, DOT, takes the pace off, makes MS miss the drive\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n41.3 Neesham to Dhoni, 1 run, shuffles across and turns to square leg\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n41.4 Neesham to Jadeja, FOUR, short and he pulls on the front foot, and mid wicket lets it go through him. He is on 49 now!\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n41.5 Neesham to Jadeja, 2 runs, 50 for Jaddu and what a tremendous innings it is. Flicks this to deep mid wicket, the crowd and dressing room give him a standing ovation\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n41.6 Neesham to Jadeja, WIDE, too far down leg. Pressure telling on Jimmy\r\n\r\n\r\n\r\n41.6 Neesham to Jadeja, 1 run.