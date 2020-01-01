In Pics | New Year's celebrations across the globe
The New Year 2020 is here and people across the globe have welcomed the new decade with a blast of celebration. Here are stunning images of fireworks lighting up the sky, concerts and more.
Fireworks are seen over the historic Gateway of India on the eve of New Year, in Mumbai, Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019. (PTI Photo)
Fireworks illuminate the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year's celebrations on the Champs Elysees in Paris, France January 1, 2020. (Reuters photo)
Demonstrators hold up phones with their flashlights on as they celebrate New Year during a protest against a new citizenship law, in New Delhi, India, January 1, 2020. (Reuters Photo)
Fireworks explode at the Burj Khalifah, the world’s tallest building, on New Year's Eve to welcome 2020 in Dubai, on December 31, 2019. (AFP Photo)
Midnight fireworks explode over the Sydney Harbour Bridge during New Year's eve celebrations in Sydney, Tuesday, Dec 31, 2019. (AP/PTI Photo)
Fireworks explode over Thermaikos gulf next to the sculpture "Umbrellas", by late Greek sculptor George Zongolopoulos during the New Year celebrations in Thessaloniki on January 1, 2020. (AFP Photo)
People take pictures of the fireworks erupting in the sky over the Arc de Triomphe during the New Year's celebrations on the Champs Elysees avenue, in Paris, on December 31, 2019. (AFP Photo)
Fireworks explode around the London Eye wheel during New Year celebrations in central London, Britain, January 1, 2020. (Reuters photo)
People celebrate as they watch the traditional New Year's fireworks at Copacabana Beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on December 31, 2019. (AFP Photo)
Fireworks light up the sky over the General de Gaulle bridge and the Ebrie lagoon during New Year's celebrations in Abidjan early on January 1, 2020. (AFP Photo)
People watch as fireworks explode over Copacabana beach during New Year celebrations in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil January 1, 2020. (Reuters Photo)
A female impersonator Gary Marion as drag queen Sushi, hanging in an oversized replica of a women's red high heel shoe over Duval Street in Key West, Florida, on December 31, 2019. (AFP photo)
This picture taken on December 31, 2019 and released from North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency (KCNA) on January 1, 2020 shows performers taking part in an event marking the New Year on Kim Il Sung square in Pyongyang. (AFP Photo)
