Jharkhand Assembly Polls Phase 3 Voting Live: Overall 62.03% polling recorded

The third phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections came to a close with the overall voter turnout standing at 62.03%. The fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women nominees, has been sealed by 56,18,267 electorate, about 1.44 lakh of which were first-time voters. BJP candidate and State Urban Development Minister C P Singh, State Education Minister Meera Yadav, AJSU Party Chief Sudesh Mahto, JVM (P) chief Babulal Marandi were some of the prominent candidates in the fray. With the final two phases (16th and 20th December) to go, the political battle is heating up in Jharkhand. Stay tuned for the latest updates.