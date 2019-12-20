Jharkhand Assembly Polls Phase 5 Voting Live: Polling begins in 16 seats; Fate of ex-CM Hemant Soren to be sealed today

The fate of former chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren and two state ministers will be decided in the fifth and final phase of polling in Jharkhand for 16 assembly seats on Friday. Soren, the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is contesting from two seats Dumka and Barhait which will go to polls today. Stay tuned for the latest updates.
Altogether 249 polling stations have been marked as model booths, 133 polling stations will be conducted by women personnel and 1,347 have webcasting facilities.
Considering previous records of caste or communal tensions, 1,321 polling stations in non-LWE affected areas are critical while 1,765 polling stations are sensitive.
Like the previous four-phase polling there have been left-wing extremism (LWE) pockets, the final phase also have certain Naxal pockets, the CEO said.
"There are some LWE affected areas and accordingly all measures have been taken. Eight polling stations have been re-located, 396 polling stations in Naxal-affected areas are marked as critical and 208 polling stations are marked as sensitive," the CEO told a press conference.
Here are the 16 seats where polling will be held today:
The seats going for the final leg voting are Rajmahal, Borio (ST), Barhait (ST), Litipara (ST), Pakur, Maheshpur (ST), Sikaripara (ST), Nalla, Jamtara, Dumka (ST), Jama (ST), Jarmundi, Sarath, Poreyahat, Godda and Mahagama across six districts in the Santhal Pargana region of the state.
An electorate of 40,05,287 electorate, including 19,55,336 female and 30 third gender voters, are eligible to choose from a total 237 candidates, including 29 women nominees, across the 16 seats, the CEO said. The polling will begin at 7 am in all the constituencies with the exercise ending at 3 pm in Borio, Barhait, Litipara, Maheshpur and Sikaripara and voting will continue till 5 pm in the rest of the constituencies.
JharkhandAgriculture Minister Randhir Singh of BJP is contesting from Sarath seat which will also go to the polls in the fifth and final phase.
Fate of Hemant Soren will be decided in final phase of polling on Friday
The fate of former chief minister and JMM leader Hemant Soren and two state ministers will be decided in the fifth and final phase of polling in Jharkhand for 16 assembly seats on Friday. Soren, the chief ministerial candidate of the opposition JMM-Congress-RJD alliance is contesting from two seats Dumka and Barhait which will go to polls on today.
In Dumka, Soren is facing a tough fight from Woman and Child Welfare minister Louis Marandi of the BJP and in Barhait his main opponent is Simon Malto of the saffron party.
Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of the fifth and the last phase of polling in the Jharkhand Assembly elections 2019. Stay tuned for live updates.
Priyanka Gandhi throws back challenge to PM Modi
Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Wednesday sought answers from Narendra Modi on CNT/SPT Acts, starvation deaths and 'divisiveness', a day after the Prime Minister threw challenges to Congress on Citizenship, Article 370 and Triple Talaq.
Read more:
India is now home to followers of 6 non-Muslim faiths: Nadda
BJP working president J P Nadda said on Wednesday "India is home" now to people of six non-Muslim faiths who fled religious persecution in Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.
Read More
Elect govt that listens to students, says Priyanka in Jharkhand rally
Congress general secretaryPriyankaGandhi Vadra on Wednesday hit out at the BJP over police action at university campuses and urged voters of Jharkhand to elect a government that will listen to students.
Read more:
Central govt snatching money from poor, giving it to rich, saysPriyankaGandhi Vadra.
Congress always protects tribal culture and tradition, saysPriyankaGandhi Vadra.
Modi dares Cong to give Pakistanis Indian citizenship
Accusing the Congress of spreading lies over the new citizenship law, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday dared the main opposition party to publicly declare it is prepared to accord Indian citizenship to all Pakistanis.
Read More:
J'khand polls: 56.02% polling recorded till 3pm
An estimated 56.02 percent of over 47 lakh electorate cast their votes till 3 pm on Monday in the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls in 15 constituencies, Election Commission officials said.
Read more
Temple in Ayodhya to come up within four months: Shah
BJP president Amit Shah on Monday said a grand Ram temple would come up in Ayodhya within four months as per the wishes of Indians all over the world.
Read more
75-year-old man dies while standing in queue to cast vote
An elderly man died of a suspected heart attack while standing in a queue to cast his vote in Dumri assembly constituency in Bokaro district on Monday, an official said.
Read more
Modi government has secured the boundaries of the country, pushed development inside the country, respected public sentiments and pushed Jharkhand on the path of development: Amit Shah
What Jharkhand BJP got in a dilapidated state, within five years, BJP has done the job of providing employment to mothers through electricity, toilets, gas connections, drinking water and sakhi mandal: Amit Shah
Raghuvar government has built 533 km of roads in Podaihat assembly constituency at a cost of Rs 150 crore, it is not easy to build such a road in 5 years: Amit Shah
It is here that the Modi government has constructed toilets in 50,285 houses and 12,460 houses under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana and Ved Vyas housing to 44 fishermen farmers: Amit Shah
People of backward society were fighting for constitutional honour for 55 years. Modi ji gave them constitutional honour between the government of 2014 to 2019 and now BJP government will work to provide employment to youth of backward society in Jharkhand too: Amit Shah
Jharkhand had once strayed from the path of development due to Naxalism. Road construction, access to electricity, water and toilets were difficult in Jharkhand. The double engine government of Modi ji and Raghuvar ji overthrew Naxalism from inside Jharkhand and today Jharkhand is moving forward: Amit Shah
Vajpayee govt created J'khand; Modi developed it: Shah
In a blistering attack on the opposition camp, BJP national president Amit Shah on Monday said the Congress and its allies have done little to develop Jharkhand, and sought to know why the Hemant Soren-led JMM could not wipe out Naxalism when it was in power.
Read more
JMM leader Hemant Soren thinks he can become Jharkhand chief minister, resting on shoulders of Rahul Gandhi: Amit Shah at poll rally. PTI
Our government has done the work of providing housing to 1 lakh 21 thousand families of Santhal Parganas under Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana: Amit Shah
When the Sonia-Manmohan government was at the center, Jharkhand got only 55 thousand 253 crore rupees under the 13th Finance Commission in 5 years. When you chose Modi ji as the Prime Minister of the country, he gave Rs 3 lakh 8 thousand 487 crore for the development of Jharkhand: Amit Shah
For years the youth of Jharkhand kept fighting but till the Congress ruled, Jharkhand was not created. But when Atal ji's BJP government came to the center, they created Jharkhand: Amit Shah
Atal ji has made Jharkhand and Modi ji has done the work of grooming and developing Jharkhand: Amit Shah
Today I have come to this placeto tell the youth of the backward society of Jharkhand that we have announced in our manifesto that we will do the work of providing reservation to the backward, without reducing the reservation of tribal and dalit society after forming our government: Amit Shah
This land is the land of heroes. First of all, this land was the first to warn the British to leave the country. The tribals here sacrificed their lives while fighting the British in the battle of Santhal Hul: Amit Shah
44.65 per cent polling recorded till 1 pm
An estimated 44.65 per cent of over 47 lakh electorate cast their votes till 1 pm Monday in the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in 15 constituencies, Election Commission (EC) officials said.
Meanwhile, voters at booth numbers 50 and 51 in Jamua constituency of Giridih district, told reporters that they were not willing to vote due to "lack" of development in the area.
Read the full report here.
Jharkhand polls: 28.56% polling recorded till 11 am
An estimated 28.56 per cent of over 47 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 11 am on Monday in the fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in 15 constituencies, Election Commission (EC) officials said.
Until 9 am,11.77 per cent of over 47 lakh voters exercised their franchise in the fourth and penultimate phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections.
Read the full report here.
EC seeks report from Jharkhand poll authorities over Rahul Gandhi's 'Rape in India' remark
The Election Commission has sought a factual report from poll authorities in Jharkhand over the "Rape in India" remark of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi made at a rally in the poll-bound state last week. The decision to seek a report came after BJP leaders approached the poll panel against Gandhi for using rape as a tool to target political rivals. (PTI)
Jharkhand polls: 11.77% polling recorded till 9 am
An estimated 11.77 per cent of over 47 lakh voters exercised their franchise till 9 am on Monday in the fourth and penultimate phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections in 15 constituencies, Election Commission (EC) officials said.
Amid tight security, the voting process, which began at 7 am, is underway peacefully, they said.
Read the full report here.
JUST IN | 11.85% voting till 9 am in the fourth phase of polling in Jharkhand.
Jharkhand polls: Polling for penultimate phase begins
Polling for the fourth phase of the five-phased Jharkhand Assembly election began in 15 constituencies on Monday. The voting began at 7 am, Election Commission (EC) officials said. It will conclude at 3 pm at Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi, while for the rest of the seats, the voting will continue till 5 pm, they added.
Read the full report here.
Of the 6,101 polling stations, 4,296 are located in rural areas. Webcasting would be done in 2,122 booths while only women polling personnel will be present in 70 polling stations, Choubey said, adding that more than one EVMs will be used in four seats where there are more than 16 candidates. The CEO said there will be 9,902 ballot units, 7,628 control units and 7,931 VVPAT machines.
JUST IN | Polling for fourth phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls begin.
Polling will be held in Deoghar (SC), Jamua (SC), Chandankiyari (SC), Madhupur, Bagodar, Gandey, Giridih, Dumri, Bokaro, Sindri, Nirsa, Dhanbad, Jharia, Tundi and Baghmara constituencies spread across four districts of the state.
Voting will commence at 7 am and end at 3 pm at Jamua, Bagodar, Giridih, Dumri and Tundi seats while polling will continue till 5 pm in rest of the constituencies.
A total of 47,85,009 electorate, including 22,44,134 women and 81 third gender voters, are eligible to cast their franchise in the 15 Assembly seats that are going to polls in the fourth of the five phases, state Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said on Sunday. A total of 221 candidates, including 23 women nominees, are in the fray in the elections.
Key battles in this phase:
BJP candidate Bauri will lock horns with NDA ally AJSU Party nominee Umakant Razzak in Chandankiyari seat while the saffron party's Paliwar will contest JMM candidate Hussain Ansari in Madhupur constituency. Jharia seat will witness a direct fight between two women candidates of the same family.
The BJP has nominated Ragini Singh, wife of sitting saffron party MLA Sanjeev Singh who is behind the bars in the murder case of his cousin Niraj Singh of the Congress. The Congress has fielded Niraj Singh's widow Purnima Niraj Singh in the seat.
Fate of two key ministers to be decided in fourth phase of polling
The fate of state Labour Minister Raj Paliwar and Land and Revenue Minister Amar Kumar Bauri will be decided in the fourth phase of polling inJharkhandon Monday.
06:52
Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of fourth phase of polling in Jharkhand Assembly polls. Stay tuned for live updates.
The approximate voter turnout till 5 pm for the 17 Assembly constituencies in the third phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections stood at 62.03%, according to Election Commission
Jharkhand records 61.19% voter turnout in 3rd phase till 5 pm
Mahendra Singh Dhoni casts his vote
"Everyday, there are reports of rape of women from all corners of the country. Modi ji does not say a word. Modi ji had said ‘beti bachao’ (save daughters), but he did not say that daughters need to be saved from his own MLAs," said Congress leader Rahul Gandhi as he addressed a public gathering in Jharkhand.
"Onion price has increased to ₹ 200 per kg. Why does Modi not mention it in his speeches?" he said.
The Wayanad MP further said, "Telecom companies had to pay money to the govt Modi ji said, there is no need for this. He waived off their ₹ 60,000cr. He said if you want more money, increase recharge tariffs. Now it has become too expensive for you to talk."
Under the 3rd Phase, 17 Assembly constituencies spread across 8 districts of Ranchi, Hazaribagh, Ramgarh, Giridih, Koderma, Chatra, Seraikela Kharsawan and Bokaro went to polls.
In 12 Naxal-affected constituencies, polling ended at 3 PM owing to security reasons and would continue till 5 PM in the remaining 5 segments of Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Ramgarh and Barakatha.
More Than 1.44 lakh are first-time voters.
56 lakh voters will decide the fate of 309 candidates, including 32 women.
BJP candidate and State Urban Development Minister C P Singh, State Education Minister Meera Yadav, AJSU Party Chief Sudesh Mahto, JVM (P) chief Babulal Marandi are some of the prominent candidates in the fray.
The police said voting is going on peacefully in all the constituencies
An estimated 45.14 per cent of over 56 lakh eligible voters exercised their franchise till 1 pm on Thursday in the third of the five-phase Jharkhand assembly elections in 17 constituencies, officials said.
The police said voting is going on peacefully in all the constituencies.
Governor Droupadi Murmu cast her vote in Ranchi while senior Congress leader and former Union minister Subodh Kant Sahay was among the early voters at a booth in Khijri assembly constituency.
After casting his vote, Sahay alleged that voting began one-and-a-half hours late in the booth following a glitch in an EVM.
Former union ministers Yashwant Sinha and Jayant Sinha also exercised their franchise.
Read More
"For the past few weeks, I have visited different areas of Jharkhand, got to know the atmosphere, talked to people.
I say on the basis of the experience of politics that once it is absolutely clear that there is unprecedented enthusiasm for the BJP inJharkhand," said Prime minister Narendra Modi addressing a gathering in Dhanbad, Jharkhand.
"We do not run after happiness, nor do we sleep in peace," he said.
"BJP had told you that we will implement the same constitution in the country, also in Jammu and Kashmir.
Today Article 370 has been removed from Jammu and Kashmir and the Constitution of India is fully in force there," he said in Dhanbad.
"We had said that small farmers, farm laborers, small shopkeepers and small traders will arrange pension after the age of 60 years.We also fulfilled this resolve as soon as we arrived," Prime Minister Narendra Modi said.
Former Union Minister and BJP MP Jayant Sinha after casting his vote at a polling booth in Hazaribagh. Polling is underway in 17 constituencies in the state for the third phase of elections.
(ANI)
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi will address two public rallies in Jharkhand today.
Third phase of polling begins for 17 seats in Jharkhand
Voting began for the third of the five-phase polling in 17 assembly constituencies of Jharkhand on Thursday.
The voting began at 7 am in all the 17 constituencies, amidst a tight security arrangement.
While polling at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats will end at 5 pm, voters in the rest of the constituencies can exercise their franchise till 3 pm.
Read the full report here.
Key candidates in the fray are:
Among the candidates, former Jharkhand chief minister Babulal Marandi, Urban Development Minister C P Singh and Education Minister Neera Yadav are in the electoral battle. While Marandi, the president of Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik), is fighting Dhanwar seat, Singh and Yadav are contesting from Ranchi and Kodarma constituencies respectively. Former deputy chief minister and AJSU party president Sudesh Mahto is trying his luck to regain Silli seat after he lost the 2014 assembly polls and the subsequent bypoll to JMM candidates Amit Mahato and his wife Seema Mahato respectively. The BJP has not fielded candidates from Silli though the NDA allies are fighting the polls separately, for the first time since the states creation.
The third phase of polling will be held in the following seats:
The seats where polling will be held are Kodarma, Barkatha, Barhi, Barkagaon, Ramgarh, Mandu, Hazaribag, Simaria (SC), Dhanwar, Gomia, Bermo, Ichagarh, Silli, Khijri (ST), Ranchi, Hatia and Kanke (SC)
Voting begins for 17 constituencies in the third phase of the Jharkhand Assembly Polls.
The voting will commence at 7 am and end at 5 pm at Ranchi, Hatia, Kanke, Barkatha and Ramgarh seats while voters in the rest of the constituencies can exercise franchise between 7 am and 3 pm. The constituencies, including two reserved for SC candidates and one ST candidate, are spread over eight districts.
A total of 2,014 polling stations have webcasting facilities, 329 model polling stations and 44 polling stations will be conducted by women polling personnel. Out of the total 7,016 polling stations set up for the third phase, 1,008 are marked as 'critical' and 543 'sensitive' in Naxal-affected areas. While 1,119 polling stations are 'critical' and 2,672 polling stations are 'sensitive' in the non-Naxal affected areas.
The CEO said that there are 13,504 ballot units, 8,772 controlling units and 9,123 VVPAT in the 17 seats with double ballot units being set up in nine of the constituencies as there are sixteen or more candidates in the fray.
Stating that there are LWE (left wing extremist) pockets in this phase, Choubey said that polling personnel of ninety- six polling stations have been dropped by helicopters and ten polling stations have been re-located on security ground.
About 40,000 polling personnel have been deputed to conduct smooth and peaceful voting in the third of the five-phase polling for seventeen assembly constituencies on Thursday,JharkhandChief Election Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said on Wednesday. He said security forces have also been deployed in the constituencies that will witness voting on December 12.
06:49
Good morning readers, welcome to our live coverage of the third phase of voting in Jharkhand Assembly elections. Stay tuned for live updates.
63.36% polling in the second phase of the Jharkhand assembly elections
Webcasting facilities were available at 1,662 polling stations, said Jharkhand CEO Vinay Kumar Chaubey.
62.40% polling was recorded till 5.00 PM during the 2nd phase of the Jharkhand assembly polls
Confident that BJP will form government in Jharkhand: BJP national spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy
Addressing a press conference, BJP national spokesperson Rajiv Pratap Rudy said, "Since the beginning, there has been instability in Jharkhand. Before 2014, the government in the state were not stable."
Rudy said that as per the signs of today's polling, they can confidently say that the BJP government will form the government in Jharkhand.
He also said that the central government and the current Jharkhand government have been working hand-in-hand towards every issue and that Jharkhand is a dear state for the central government.
58.8% voting in Jharkhand till 3 pm amid violence, one killed
One person was killed as security personnel opened fire on assailants who police claimed tried to snatch their arms outside a polling booth in Jharkhand, where 58.82 per cent votes were cast till 3 pm in the second phase of assembly elections in 20 constituencies.
The voting commenced at 7 am amid tight security arrangements, they said.
Polling in 18 seats ended at 3 pm, while voters in Jamshedpur (East) -- where Chief Minister Raghubar Das is in the fray -- and Jamshedpur (West) constituencies can exercise their franchise till 5 pm, an Election Commission (EC) release said.
Read more here.
The polling booth in Simdega, Jharkhand being monitored through webcast during the 2nd phase of the Jharkhand assembly polls
Voter turnout of 39.83% recorded in the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls till 1 pm.
Voter turnout in Jharkhand Assembly seats till 1 pm are as follows:
Ghatshila- 49.9%
Baharagora- 52.2%
Potka- 48%
Chaibasa- 40.13%
Jamshedpur (East)- 35.3%
Jamshedpur (West)- 33.15%
Sisai- 54.56%
Kolebira- 46%
Jugalsai- 44.1%
Mandar- 49.84%
Simdega- 45.4%
After clash between two rival camps outside polling booths in Sisai, voting in booth no. 36 was suspended in Sisai assembly seat of Jharkhand.
28.5pc turnout till 11am amid sporadic violence
An estimated 28.51 per cent polling was recorded till 11 am on Saturday in the second phase of Jharkhand assembly elections in 20 constituencies, amid sporadic incidents of violence in some districts, officials said. The voting commenced at 7 am amid tight security arrangements, officials said. (PTI)
Naxalites torch empty bus near Jojo Hatu village in Chaibasa constituency in West Singhbhum district, reports PTI quoting police.
Voting percentage in different constituencies of Jharkhand till 11 am are as follows:
Ghatshila- 26%
Baharagora- 28.5%
Potka-27%
Chaibasa- 27.32%
Jamshedpur (East)- 21.57%
Jamshedpur (West)- 20.6%
Tamar- 35.68%
Jaganathpur- 30.02%
Majhgaon- 36.73
Chakradharpur- 31.5%
Manoharpur- 30.79%
Sisai- 32.25%
Kolebira- 28.5%
1 injured as cops open fire after group tries to snatch weapons outside poll booth
One person was injured on Saturday when security personnel opened fire on a group of men who tried to snatch weapons from them in Gumla's Sisai constituency, where polling is underway in the second phase of assembly elections.
Additional Director General of Police (ADGP) Murari Lal Meena said that personnel of the Rapid Action Force (RAF) had to open fire on the men after they attempted to grab hold of their weapons near booth number 36 in Sisai constituency. (PTI)
Firing reported in Gumla district
An instance of firing has been reported in Sirsablock of Gumladistrict in Jharkhand, reports News18. Voting has been temporarily affected on the booth no 36 of the Gumla district. Police have reached the spot and the situation is being brought to normal.
12.35% Voting Till 9 am in Jharkhand
The average voter turnout is 12.35% in the 20 constituencies where polling is taking place in the second phase of the Jharkhand assembly polls. BJP CM Raghubar Das has just casted his vote in Bhalubasa.A large number of people were also seen in queues waiting for their turn in Baharagora and Chaibasa constituencies, braving cold conditions, the officials said. (PTI)
Read more
CM Raghubar Das casts vote
BJP leader and Chief Minister Raghubar Das casts his vote in Bhalubasa, Jamshedpur. He ischallenged by aformer cabinet colleague and independent candidate Saryu Roy from Jamshedpur (East).
Raghubar Das to cast his vote from Bhalubasa
Jharkhand CM Raghubar Das will cast his vote from booth no. 21 in Bhalubasa. Das has requested the people in Jharkhand to come out and vote in large numbers.
Voter turnout in various constituencies at 9 am are as follows:
Ghatshila- 14%
Baharagora- 16.3%
Potka-14.9%
Chaibasa- 13.3%
Jugsalai- 14.8%
Jamshedpur (East)- 13.2%
Jamshedpur (West)- 13.3%
Two polling boothsin Simdega district of Jharkhand do not have electricity. Thus, polling is going on in the dark, reports News18.
Raghubar Das: Rising from the ashes
Five years ago, when Raghubar Das was elected as leader of the BJP Legislature Party and was to be sworn in as Chief Minister of Jharkhand, he remarked, “A ‘majdoor’ can become a CM or PM or President. But this can happen only in the BJP.”
Das was not exaggerating. He was stating bare facts. Having started his career as a labourer in one of the rolling mills in Tata Steel in the 70s to becoming a BJP MLA from Jamshedpur in the 90s, Das eventually became the first non-tribal Chief Minister of Jharkhand in 2014.
Read the full report here.
Marandi promises better healthcare facilities
Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) president Babulal Marandi on Wednesday promised free education to the poor and better healthcare facilities at all levels, if his party forms government in the state after the elections.
Marandi, who had quit the BJP and formed JVM-P more than a decade ago, said if voted to power the party would also ensure good roads, drinking water and jobs to local people.
Read the full report here.
Jobs, not politics, to matter more this Jharkhand poll
Tata Motors, one of the premier companies in the auto sector, according to an estimate, used to manufacture more than 10,000 trucks per month at its Jamshedpur plant. However, in August this year, the production came down to around 1,100.
As the news of an economic slowdown in the auto sector spread like wildfire, many employees (mostly on contractual employment) were fired. Once the production of trucks saw a sharp decline, the ancillary units and other subsidiaries, which provided small or major parts/equipment, too saw a major slump.
Read the full report here.
'PC, jailed in financial scam, don't advice on economy'
The BJP on Friday said Congress leader P Chidambaram should not "lecture" on economy when he himself was in jail in a financial scam case.
State BJP spokesperson Pratul Shahdeo said the former finance minister levelled several charges over the country's economy, but did not say that the GDP rate dipped below the current levels during the Manmohan Singh regime.
Read the full report here.
Second phase of polling begins in 20 Jharkhand seats
The second phase of polling began Saturday morning on 20 constituencies in Jharkhand, which votes in five phases to elect 81 members of the legislative assembly. The voting commenced at 7 am, amidst a tight security arrangement.
While the voting exercise in 18 seats will end at 3 pm, voters in Jamshedpur (East) and Jamshedpur (West) constituencies can vote till 5 pm, an Election Commission release said. Jharkhand Chief Electoral Officer Vinay Kumar Choubey said, "Several of the constituencies going for this phase of polling are Naxal-affected. So, armed police have been deployed as a part of security measures." (PTI)
The first phase had concluded on November 30. The fifth and final phase of polling will be held on December 20 and counting will take place on December 23, the Election Commission sources said.
According to police, more than 42,000 security personnel, including central forces, have been deployed in the 20 seats spread across seven districts.
Voting for the second phase of Jharkhand Assembly Polls in 20 assembly constituencies of the state begins.
Richest candidate in the fray in Jharkhand polls phase 2
The richest candidate in the fray is the JMM's Ramdas Soren, who is contesting from East Singhbhum and is worth Rs 9.6 crore. The second richest is Abhay Singh from the JVM(P), also contesting from East Singhbhum, with a net worth of Rs 9.19 crores.
The candidates with the lowest net worths are contesting as independents. Madhav Chandra Kunkal, the lowest net worth individual, has assets of just Rs 2,000.
Read the full report here.
Prominent candidates in the fray are as follows:
Among the prominent leaders whose fate will be sealed in the second phase of polling are Chief Minister Raghubar Das from Jamshedpur (East), where he will be challenged by his former cabinet colleague and independent candidate Saryu Roy.
Jharkhand Assembly Speaker Dinesh Oraon is contesting from Sisai on a BJP ticket, while BJP candidate and Jharkhand Rural Development Minister Neelkanth Singh Munda is in the fray in Khunti. BJP state unit president Laxman Gilua is contesting from Chakradharpur.
The AJSU party candidate and Jharkhand Water Resources Minister Ramchandra Sahis is in the fray in the Jugsalai seat. Former Jharkhand PCC president Pradeep Kumar Balmachu, who has joined the AJSU party recently, is contesting from Ghatsila. JD-U president Salkhan Murmu is contesting from Majhgaon and JVM-P candidate and former HRD minister Bandhu Tirkey is contesting from Mandar.
Jharkhand polls Phase 2: 67 face criminal cases
According to the ADR, which analysed 260 candidates across multiple political parties, 67 of these candidateshave criminal charges against them, while 44 have serious criminal charges against them.
Four candidates from the Congress, eight from the BJP and seven candidates from the JMM face criminal charges, while three candidates from the Congress, five candidates from the BJP and five candidates from the JMM face serious criminal charges.
Read the full report here.
List of constituencies where Assembly polls will be held:
The assembly seats where polls will be held are Baharagora, Ghatsila(ST), Potka(ST), Jugsalai (SC), Jamshedpur(East), Jamshedpur(West), Seraikela(ST), Chaibasa(ST), Majhgaon(ST), Jaganathpur(ST), Manoharpur(ST), Chakradharpur(ST), Kharsawan(ST), Tamar(ST), Torpa(ST), Khunti (ST), Mandar(ST), Sisai(ST), Simdega(ST) and Kolebira(ST).
Sixteen of the 20 constituencies going to the polls today are reserved for the scheduled tribe candidates and one for the scheduled caste.
Polling will be held between 7 am and 5 pm in Jamshedpur (East) and Jamshedpur (West) constituencies, while the voters in the rest 18 will exercise their franchise between 7 am and 3 pm.
06:41
Good morning readers, the second phase of polling in 20 seatsJharkhand Assembly elections will be held today. Stay tuned for live updates.
Polling percentage at 48.83% in the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly Polls till 1 pm.
27.41% voter turnout recorded till 11 am
Turncoats take centrestage in Jharkhand polls
At least 18 political leaders with significant clout in their respective constituencies have switched parties after being denied Assembly poll tickets in Jharkhand - a record in the state's 19-year history.
Putting behind their political ideologies, several leaders including three former state Congress chiefs have switched over to rival camps in the run-up to the polls.
While Pradeep Kumar Balmachu joined the AJSU Party, which nominated him from Ghatshila seat, Sukhdeo Bhagat moved to the BJP and secured a ticket from Lohardaga. Another ex- Congress chief, Sarfaraz Ahmad, is contesting the polls from Gandey segment on a JMM ticket. (PTI)
11.2% voting reported till 9 am
According to the Election Commission, 11.2% votes had been cast till 9 am in 13 assembly seats during the first phase of election in Jharkhand.
Gumla is one of the 13 Assembly constituencies where polling is taking place today.
Naxals blow up a bridge in Bishnupur in Gumla district. No injuries reported. Deputy Commissioner Shashi Ranjan says voting not affected, reports ANI.
Jamshedpur: Seat once won by Priyanka Chopra’s grandmom
In the five-phase Assembly election in Jharkhand, all eyes are on Jamshedpur (East) constituency, the seat represented by BJP Chief Minister Raghubar Das. He has been winning this seat for the last five times since 1995 and is looking for a double hat-trick if he wins for the sixth consecutive term.
However, what is not commonly known is the fact that Jamshedpur was once represented by actress Priyanka Chopra’s maternal grandmother Madhu Jyotsna Akhauri. She won from this constituency in 1967 as the Congress candidate in the undivided Bihar.
Read the full report here.
Election FAQ: What is the Model Code of Conduct?
Here's a handy guide to understanding it all:
What is it?
The Model Code of Conduct (MCC for short) is a set of rules put in force by the Election Commission of India to guarantee free and fair elections.
It is a set of norms which has been evolved with the consensus of political parties who have consented to abide by the principles embodied in the said code and also binds them to respect and observe it in its letter and spirit.
Read the full report here.
Election FAQ: Casting a vote without a voter ID
The 2019 Assembly Election is almost upon us, and with it returns the ever-present confusion of misplaced or lost voter cards, incomplete polling booth checks and a lot more as people scramble to get their vote counted and put up the next head of their states.
If you're one of those who has lost their voter cards or simply can't find it and are worrying that you cannot vote, fret not. The ECI says that you can vote without a voter card. Here's how:
Make sure your name is on the electoral rolls. If you remember your EPIC number, it's great, but if you don't, it's all the same. Just head on over to this guide to find out how you can confirm your place on the electoral rolls and what your polling booth is.
Read the full report here.
Today is the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly polls. I appeal to all to vote in large numbers. Your one vote is important for the development of the state, saysJharkhand Chief Minister Raghubar Das.
Polling for first phase begins in Jharkhand
The first of the five-phase polling began in 13 assembly constituencies in Jharkhand on Saturday.
The voting commenced at 7 am and will end at 3 pm, Election Commission officials said.
A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third-gender voters are eligible to exercise their franchise in the first phase across six districts.
The fate of 189 candidates, including 15 women nominees, will be decided in the first phase of the polling in Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur. (PTI)
As polling in the first phase of Jharkhand Assembly elections begins, here's all you need to know:
Polling in 13 constituencies begins.
Polling in 13 assembly constituencies to begin shortly.
A look at 2014 Jharkhand Assembly results:
Will BJP be able to repeat 2014's mandate?
This is thefourth Assembly elections to be heldin Jharkhand since the state was created in 2000. And so far, only the BJP has been able to muster a majority in the 81 assembly constituencies.In 2014, the BJP and its alliance partner All Jharkhand Students’ Union party (AJSU) were able to get a simple majority of 42 MLAs in the assembly.
Why 5-phase poll in Jharkhand when Maha did it in one
Assembly elections were held in Maharashtra and Haryana on October 21. One of the largest states (second only to UP in terms of parliamentary seats), Maharashtra saw voting in a single phase for the 288-member Assembly. Despite Maoist-infested areas like Gadchiroli in Maharashtra, the state witnessed peaceful polling.
Now, contrast this with Jharkhand. A small state that was carved out of Bihar in November 2000 and which is dominated by tribals, Jharkhand has only 81 Assembly constituencies – less than 30% the number in Maharashtra. But tiny Jharkhand, to everyone’s astonishment, will have a five-phase poll beginning November 30 and ending on December 20.
Read the full report here.
The Jharkhand assembly election 2019 is being held in five phases with the first phase of polls kickstarting today (November 30). The rest of the phases will be held onDecember 7, 12, 16 and 20. The results for the same will be announced on December 23, 2019.
Congress manifesto promises farm loan waiver
The Congress in its manifesto has promised a one-time farm loan waiver of up to Rs 2 lakh and stringent law to deal with cases of lynching in the state.
Besides the loan-waiver assurance, the manifesto -- released by AICC in-charge RPN Singh here -- pledged to free farmers from the clutches of money lenders and make the process of institutional loans easier.
Read the full report here.
BJP manifesto promises job every BPL family
In its manifesto for Jharkhand elections, the BJP has promiseda job for at least one member of every below-poverty-line (BPL) family in the state, if re-elected to power. The saffron party has also pledged to provide financial assistance to high school students hailing from backward and poor families.
Read the full report here.
This is going to be a test for the ruling BJP whose Chief Minister Raghubar Das became the first chief minister to complete full term in the state. However, Das faces resentment over lack of jobs and rural distress.
Jharkhand Assembly polls are crucial for the BJP as it comes after a big loss in recently held Maharashtra Assembly elections.
Polling personnel were airlifted to remote locations on Friday.
Ahead of the polls, EC officials on Friday carried out monitoring exercise by flying squads to prevent violation of the Model Code of Conduct, such as the distribution of cash, liquor and other inducements.
Security has been beefed up in two constituencies -- Latehar and Manika -- as Naxal attacks took place in these constituencies a few days.
These are the constituencies where polling will take place today:
Seats for which polling will take place are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.
Polling in the 13 constituencies will begin at 7 am and conclude at 3 pm, as per the Election Commission of India.
23% candidates face criminal charges
Forty-four (or 23%) of the 189 candidates who will be contesting in the first phase have criminal charges against them, according to affidavits analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
Among the major parties, the Jharkhand Vikas Morcha (Prajatantrik) - JVM(P) - has the highest number of candidates at six (or 46%) facing criminal charges. For the Congress, four (or 67%) out of six candidates analysed have criminal cases, while five (or 42%) out of 12 candidates of the JD(U) are facing criminal charges. For the BJP, four (or 33%) out of 12 candidates have declared criminal cases against themselves in affidavits.
Read the full report here.
CPI(ML) candidate Ekabal Singh, who is contesting from Bhawanathpur, has declared the lowest assets among the 189 candidates who are in the fray. Singh has declared assets worth Rs 10,500. JD(U) candidate Pradeep Oraon, who is contesting from Gumla, a Scheduled Tribe seat, has declared the second-lowest assets at Rs 17,000.
Richest candidates in fray in Jharkhand polls phase 1
Fifty-five of the 189 candidates who will be contesting in the first phase of the Jharkhand Assembly elections on Nov. 30 are crorepatis, according to affidavits analysed by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR).
The Congress's Krishna Nand Tripathi and Rameshwar Oraon are the top two richest candidates in the fray with assets worth Rs 53.5 crore and Rs 28.1 crore respectively. While Tripathi is contesting from the Daltonganj seat, Oraon is standing from Lohardaga, which is a Scheduled Tribe seat.
Read the full report here.
JMM manifesto promises 67% reservation for ST, OBC, SC
The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has promised 67 per cent reservation to STs, OBCs and SCs, and government jobs to local people if it formed the government in the state after the Assembly elections.
The JMM, the main opposition party in Jharkhand, which has formed an alliance with the Congress and the RJD, said it would provide 28 per cent reservation to Scheduled Tribes, 27 per cent to Other Backward Classes and 12 per cent to Scheduled Castes.
Read the full report here.
Ex-Naxal prefers ballots over bullets
Around 65 kilometres from Ranchi, the capital of Jharkhand, lies a sleepy, dusty hamlet called Tamar.
It remains in the news mostly for two prime reasons. First, the Naxal violence as it is the hotbed for Maoists spread all over the jungles of Jharkhand. Secondly, former Indian cricket captain MS Dhoni often travels to Tamar to pay obeisance at Deori temple, one of the most revered religious sites here in Jharkhand.
Read the full report here.
Prominent candidates in the fray in Phase I are:
Prominent candidates in the fray are BJP nominee and Jharkhand Health Minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi and Jharkhand PCC president and ex-IPS officer Rameshwar Oraon. Oraon is taking on ex-PCC chief Sukhdeo Bhagat after the latter joined the BJP recently.
Former BJP chief whip Radha Krishna Kishore, who was denied ticket from Chhatarpur, is contesting on AJSU party ticket from the same seat.
The BJP is contesting in 12 seats in the first phase, while it is supporting Independent Vinod Singh from Hussainabad. The opposition alliance of the JMM, Congress and RJD is contesting in four, six and three constituencies, respectively.
Voters can dial 1950 to register complaints on poll-related issues.
05:31
Polling will begin at 7 am and conclude at 3 pm.
EC officials on Friday carried out monitoring exercise by flying squads to prevent violation of the Model Code of Conduct, such as the distribution of cash, liquor and other inducements.
Voting will take place across 3,906 polling stations, out of which 989 will have webcasting facilities, according to Election Commission of India.
A total of 37,83,055 electorate, including 18,01,356 women and five third gender voters, who are eligible to exercise their franchise, will decide the fate of 189 candidates in the first phase.
Thirteen constituencies in six districts of Jharkhand will go to Assembly polls in the first phase, in which a state minister and state PCC president are key contestants. Seats for which polling will take place are Chatra, Gumla, Bishunpur, Lohardaga, Manika, Latehar, Panki, Daltonganj, Bishrampur, Chhatarpur, Hussainabad, Garhwa and Bhawanathpur.
Hello readers and welcome to our live coverage of Jharkhand Assembly poll 2019. Voting in the first phase of the elections will kickstart today where 13 of the 81-Assembly seats will go to polls. Stay tuned as we will bring you the live coverage of developments in Jharkhand.