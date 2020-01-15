JNU Campus Violence highlights: Women from different faiths wear Hijab, stage sit-in at Jantar Mantar

Women from different faiths wear Hijab, stage sit-in at Jantar Mantar. The Delhi High Court on Tuesday asked WhatsApp and Google to preserve and provide information related to the JNU violence to police. The court also asked police to seize at the earliest phones of members of two WhatsApp groups on which the January 5 violence was allegedly coordinated. Delhi High Court has directed JNU to provide CCTV footage, sought by police, as soon as possible. Stay tuned for live updates.