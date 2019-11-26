Maharashtra LIVE: Uddhav likely to be new CM; Cong & NCP to get Dy CMs

The political whirlpool in the state spun faster on Tuesday when Denevdra Fadnavis resigned as CM and Ajit Pawar as Deputy CM. Later today, the NCP-Cong-Sena will announce the new CM of the state. The Supreme Court ordered the floor test in Maharashtra Assembly on Nov 27. On Monday with the Sena-NCP-Cong alliance showing unity with 162 MLAs at Grand Hyatt. Given the political scenario in the state, the role of MLAs has become far more crucial during the floor test in the 288-member House where the halfway mark is 145. Stay tuned for live updates.