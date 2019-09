OnePlus launched the brand new flagship Android-powered OnePlus TV Q1 and Q1 Pro series along with OnePlus 7T mobile phone, which will replace the OnePlus 7. The new OnePlus TV price starts at Rs 69,900 and the OnePlus 7T base model costs Rs 37,999. Both the OnePlus TV Q1 and OnePlus 7T series will be available on Amazon India, OnePlus e-store and OnePlus experience stores this weekend.