Parliament LIVE: IUML files petition against Citizenship Bill in SC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Thursday, assured the Assamese that CAB will not take away from their rights. Protests erupted across the country after the Rajya Sabha passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on Wednesday. The 19th day of the Winter Session of the Parliament will begin shortly. In Lok Sabha, The Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code (Second Amendment) Bill will be introduced. The Central Sanskrit Universities Bill, The Anti Maritime Piracy Bill will be discussed today. Rajya Sabha will discuss The Personal Data Protection Bill, The Constitution Bill, The Appropriation Bill today. Stay tuned for more updates.