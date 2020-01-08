US-Iran Tensions Live: All is well, says Trump after missiles attack at US forces in Iraq

Iran fired 'more than a dozen' missiles at US forces in Iraq, says Pentagon. The United States warned its citizens in Israel and the Palestinian territories to be vigilant, citing the risk of rocket fire, three days after a U.S. drone strike killed an Iranian military commander in Iraq. On the other hand, 35 people have been killed and 48 others injured in a stampede that erupted at a funeral procession for a general slain in a US airstrike. Global rating agency Standard & Poor's (S&P) has said that the killing of Iranian general Qassem Soleimani by the US and the ongoing fallout have rapidly escalated event risk in the Gulf region and the development does not alter the rating base-case assumption that any military action by either side will not lead to a fully-fledged direct military confrontation.