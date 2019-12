Vishwesha Theertha Swami: A look at Pejawar Seer's life in pictures

Pejawar Mutt Seer Vishwesha Theertha Swami, one of the most prominent religious leaders of South India, passed away at 9:30 am on Sunday. The 88-year old Swami has been a source of guidance for devotees and state and national political leaders alike. The only seer who has conducted the paryaya puja at Udupi's Sri Krishna Temple five times, Vishwesha Theertha Swami held a significant religious position in Karnataka. Take a look at the late seer's life in pictures.