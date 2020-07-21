A sure shot remedy

Flu, which is often mistaken for the common cold because it has similar symptoms, is an extremely contagious respiratory illness caused by influenza A or B viruses.

While anyone can get the flu, children are at a higher risk — especially those under 5 years of age and are usually the ones circulating the virus. Flu seasons also vary, depending on where you live and the weather conditions too. Along with children, adults, especially parents and grandparents, should also get vaccinated.

Flu should be taken seriously as it can lead to severe illnesses such as bacterial pneumonia, dehydration, asthma or children suffering from Type 1 diabetes, leading to hospitalisations and even death. The flu virus circulates in the air throughout the year but peaks during summers, monsoons and winters. Timely vaccination is one of the most powerful and effective ways of protecting yourself and your children

against the flu. A single-shot flu vaccine protects against four dominant influenza viruses in circulation around the world. It is recommended for everyone aged 6 months and older.

Flu vaccination & children

When a child is infected by the flu virus, he/she is likely to run a high fever for several days and have body ache, fatigue, sore throat and weakness. The child can have additional complaints like stomach pain, earaches, shortness of breath and sudden dizziness and even convulsions, especially those who are under 6 years of age. In such circumstances, it is advisable to immediately seek medical intervention.

Also, watch out for worsening of fever or cough as it may be a sign of pneumonia. Plenty of fluids, a healthy diet and complete rest is advised for children who have the flu.

In addition, parents and caregivers should not allow infected children to come in contact with other people especially grandparents in order to curb the spread of the virus.

A must-do for all children is to maintain respiratory hygiene — cough into your elbows, wash your hands frequently, sneeze mucous into a tissue and throw that in the bin, maintain a safe distance if you have a fever and cold, and stay at home. Flu vaccine is a must for children. It is important to note that vaccines are not just for children. If you are above 60, pregnant, or if you are high risk for flu with any medical conditions like asthma, diabetes — you need to protect yourself too from seasonal influenza. Such vaccinations are easily available.

Parents should look at getting their children vaccinated every year with the latest available flu vaccine recommended by the World Health Organisation.

Influenza viruses mutate frequently, so annual vaccination is recommended to help protect high-risk groups against influenza. Ideally, the whole family should take precautions given the highly infectious nature of the virus.

All family members should get the flu shot every year to protect themselves from this deadly virus.

(The author is a neonatologist)