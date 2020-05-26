Chasing shadows

Stuck within the four walls of your home thanks to the nationwide lockdown? No need to despair. In fact, it could be a great opportunity to observe, understand and appreciate one’s surroundings (and life) as never before. Does staying indoors mean a dead-end to creative pursuits like, say, photography? Not at all. On the contrary, it could be the best time to get the camera out of the box. No cameras? No worries, your phone will do. Here are a few simple tips to keep things going.

Locating hotspots: It is often said that if you wish, you can realise the universe in a grain of sand or leaf of grass. In the same vein, every nook and corner of your home, room, balcony, garden and terrace holds a story — a mini-universe — which is waiting to be exposed. The design of the window grills, twist of doorknobs, moving shadows on the wall, flight of stairs, cobwebs and even the curve of the bathtub… all these are waiting to catch your attention.



Slow Walk



Look at objects around you: They are all so familiar but have been taken for granted. Look at the tiny Buddha statue on the dining table or the rhino figurine you picked in Bali, now resting on the window sill. Can you spot the book that you bought with so much enthusiasm but didn’t finish and have left it to rest on the headrest of the cot for a while? And then there is the Rubik’s cube or the chess board with ivory coins. Just wait for the opportune moment to catch a silent drama unfold in your vicinity.

Observe mundane actions: Inside the house or in the balcony and terrace.... Fluttering clothes hung on the wire to dry; wet utensils in the sink; the whistle of the pressure cooker; smiling flower pots; unkempt footwear … anything will do. The trick is to notice them carefully and shoot them in the most decisive moments.

Pets: Whether it is a dog, cat or a parrot — a pet is a pet — a source of joy, interest and intrigue. The poor chaps may be a bit bewildered as to why the master is not stirring out of home of late, but their surprised looks, manners and movements are enough to put you into creative action. If you don’t have a pet, no worries. The crow, kite, sparrow or pigeon in repose or relaxed flight is perfect for a shoot.

People: Yes, watch your near and dear ones carefully. It is time to snap them at their candid best. Aren’t they beautiful? Even if that is debatable, you better realise that they are your best models — for just now!