Eat safe this monsoon

While monsoon brings us relief from the summer heat, there is also a very high risk of catching various diseases due to excessive growth of microbes resulting in poor immunity, slow metabolism and digestive problems. Therefore, eating the right kind of food and slightly modifying the diet according to the season will help with one’s overall well-being.

Teas & soups: Warm beverages like tea and soups are most likely to be enjoyed during the monsoons. Teas help us keep away from various infections. Herbal variants like green tea, peppermint tea and ginger tea contain antioxidants which boost immunity. They also contain mild antiseptic properties which help to relieve stomach cramps. Regular tea with added ginger and cardamom also makes for a great beverage suited for the monsoons. On the other hand, soups are comforting, highly nutritious and appetising. They boost immunity with the vitamins and minerals present, and also rehydrate the body. Opt for thin soups and not the usual creamy variants as they are low in fat and are also light on the stomach.

Avoid raw food: Avoid eating raw vegetables and raw meat or fish as it might be contaminated with bacteria. This may lead to problems with digestion.

Avoid fried food: Due to the presence of humidity, the digestive system tends to be weak during this season.

Dairy products: During monsoons, milk increases the risk of bacterial infections. Instead, choose curd and buttermilk as it has probiotics or beneficial bacteria.

(The author is consultant nutritionist, Fast&Up)