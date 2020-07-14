Get your cycle on track

A regular menstrual cycle makes life easier for women. It indicates good hormonal balance, bone health, proper thyroid function etc. An average menstrual cycle lasts for 28 days. Unfortunately, irregular periods have become a common phenomenon, especially in the urban set-up. There might be several reasons for this, like hormonal changes, PCOS, hyper/hypothyroidism, fibroids, endometriosis etc. However, one of the main causes we overlook is stress levels and a sedentary lifestyle.

Stress leads to an increase in cortisol (the stress hormone) that alters normal menstruation patterns. Stress can be of any kind, work-related, familial, financial situation related or to add an entirely new one to the list — pandemic-related. An already complicated life has become overwhelmingly stressful. Women all over the world are feeling anxious because the future looks uncertain. It is taking a toll on their sleep, energy levels and decision-making abilities.

Stress affects a woman’s ovulation and production of necessary hormones which can cause a delay in her cycle. It may delay the release of the egg which may lead her to miss a period entirely. PMS symptoms like cramps and acne tend to worsen due to stress. It may lead to heavy bleeding as well. It could also completely stop ovulation in some women, causing a problem if they are trying to conceive.

Women have to adapt and change their lifestyles according to the situation. Make a daily routine so as to balance work and family time. Eating a healthy and balanced diet and practising yoga, deep breathing and meditation can help regularise the cycle.

(The author is consultant OB-GYN,

Motherhood Hospitals, Bengaluru)