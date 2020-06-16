Innate immunity

When the pandemic hit us, it forced us to look back at our rich heritage as modern science was unable to find a panacea. As the scientific community continues its sincere efforts to develop a vaccine, developing immunity remains an individual’s best defence against the highly-contagious Covid-19 virus. The extensive knowledge base of Ayurveda on preventive care derives from the concepts of Dinacharya or daily regimes and Ritucharya or seasonal regimes that are key to maintaining a healthy life.

Immunity boosters in Ayurveda

Immunity, based on the Ayurvedic principle, is categorised as Bala or the concept of strength, Vyadhi Kshamathwa or the concept of resistance to developing illness, and Ojas or the concept of supreme resilience. Aahar and vihar are key ways to achieve good health:

Aahar (food): It is recommended to have fruits such as oranges, sweet lime, strawberries, papaya, guava, apple, and mango as per their seasonal availability. Include turmeric, ginger, cinnamon, fennel, spinach, carrot, green leafy vegetables, fresh asparagus, whole grains, honey, and nuts in the diet.

Vihar (lifestyle changes): Avoid stress and make every effort to stay happy.

Yoga & pranayam: Yoga is the gateway to holistic well-being. Yogasanas, such as Ardha Matsyendrasana, Uttanasana, Matsyasana, Bhujangasan, Halasan, Dhanurasan, together with Pranayam (breathing techniques) help in boosting immunity naturally, without any supplements.

Aushadhi (herbal supplements): Referred to as Rasayana, the popular supplements include amla juice (dose: 10ml twice a day) and chawanprash (5gm twice a day with warm milk). Herbs such as Ashwagandha, Triphala, Neem, Guduchi are also used for building immunity.

(The author is MD, Herbal

Consultants Pvt. Ltd)