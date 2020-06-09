Piling on a huge problem

Piles, which is a serious health concern, is caused due to a sedentary lifestyle, or can occur during pregnancy or even while lifting weights, or while exerting pressure around the anus due to constipation. It is now becoming common due to an entirely new cause — the pandemic. Lockdown has led to inactivity and personality changes due to boredom as people have been indoors. People are more anxious about the related financial losses, pay cuts, non-availability of regular food products, which has, in turn, led to dietary changes i.e., either eating more or eating less food etc. All these factors as a result of the lockdown has led to piles for many. And the problem is common across age groups.

Piles are collections of tissue and vein that become inflamed and swollen. It is a social disease very rampant in society. The occurrence though has seen an increase of at least 20 to 30 percent during the pandemic.

Lack of adequate medical assistance during the pandemic will lead to hasty and unconventional steps leading to complications like bleeding and rupture of the piles.

Treatment

Eating healthy foods and fruits rich in fibre like bananas, mangoes, pulses, raw vegetables, anti-inflammatory foods like almonds, salmon fish, vitamins, liquids, and engaging in physical activity, or walking indoors can avoid the formation of piles.

The problem need not always be piles, but it could be that of fissures, fistula, or a tumour. So, as soon as you get an opportunity, it is important to have a physical consultation by your surgeon. There are winter and summer piles in the western world, but the treatment remains the same. Various surgical options like hemorrhoidectomy by laser, staplers or simple removal of the piles by a competent surgeon also helps. There is no need to panic as it is a minor surgery and you would be discharged within a day.

(The author is senior consultant, general, laparoscopic & bariatric surgery, Aster CMI Hospital)