Mind over matter

The society at large is pushed to function in a very different way than what the mind is attuned to. Until coronavirus got us all to remain under lockdown, people were constantly pushed to outperform in their jobs, keep believing to dream more and want more by the capitalist agenda; this more the merrier agenda ingrained in the communities resulted in very minimal investment into more mundane things like human relationships, family interactions, empathy, interpersonal bonds etc.

The current period of lockdown is going to challenge the human psyche. The mental health burden is going to be higher in groups with pre-existing medical conditions like diabetes, hypertension, asthma, pre-existing psychiatric/psychological disorders, substance use disorders, immunocompromised individuals etc. This would cause mental health symptoms like higher rates of anxiety, nervousness, fear of contamination due to the illness, repeated washing of hands, constant reassurance-seeking behavioural patterns, panic attacks, sleep disturbance, excessive worry, feeling helpless and social isolation. Nevertheless, the general population is also at a higher risk of vulnerability to mental health challenges due to numerous reasons. Most of these could be boredom, extensive exposure to Covid-19 related information, poor demarcation of work-life, limitation on the choice of leisure activities, limited options in one’s usual routine, fear of infection leading to compulsive cleaning rituals, and uncertainty about future regarding major fronts — job, finances, and family well-being and a lack of personal space.

The ability with which every individual adapts to the needs and necessities will determine the mental stability and the resultant state of well-being. Adaptability requires openness to experiment, being mindful about oneself, learning to focus on the current moment, rather than to anticipate the problems thereafter, building effective communication strategies with family members and embracing distress.

In periods of crisis, the mind will invest predominantly in survival strategies which are often not guided by the morality, rules, and regulations of the social fabric. Thus, the individuals can engage in behaviours which are self-centred, protective, in the form of hoarding things to safeguard self and family, self-harm behaviours, mass migration to their homes from cities etc.

Denial of the problem will only bring more complicated challenges. A healthy and mature way of dealing with the current crisis starts with acceptance.

Acknowledging the distress will help in better preparedness.

♦ Practice mindfulness by focussing on today rather than tomorrow.

♦ Focus on what is in your control such as maintaining physical (proper sleep, eating the right food, cleanliness) and psychological hygiene (emotional regulation, emotional expression etc.)

♦ Practice social distancing, not emotional distancing. Keep yourself connected with your loved ones via digital platforms.

♦ Engage in group activities with family members — play indoor games, work out together etc.

♦ Fairly divide the household responsibilities amongst each other to avoid overburdening.

♦ Transparent communication of distress with loved ones works wonders.

♦ Exhibit empathy and active listening towards others when they are sharing their distress.

♦ Avoid being judgemental and passing critical comments. Be supportive of each other.

♦ Avoid panic as that is contagious too.

Altruistic behaviour in today’s scenario is the key to make it easy for oneself and others. Altruism encourages you to make others feel good and create a sense of belongingness in the current situation of lockdown. An act of kindness won’t end the problem but will unite us to help each other maintain our mental stability in the current times.

(The author is consultant clinical

psychologist, Fortis Hospitals,

Bannerghatta Road, Bengaluru)