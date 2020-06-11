BBMP has tough time enforcing mask wearing

Col Rajbir Singh, head of BBMP’s contingent of marshals, is tasked with enforcing the new rule.

“The Rs 200 fine has acted as a deterrent and a method to ensure learning, but it has not been without difficulties,” he told Metrolife.

Many joggers and runners at Cubbon Park and Lalbagh refuse to wear masks saying it makes it difficult for them to breathe while exercising. Singh agrees, but says not

wearing a mask endangers them and those around them.

In the slums, distancing is near impossible, making masks all the more important.

“People living in the colonies tend to be aggressive when confronted, so we patrol the entry and exit points that lead to the main road,” he says. Randeep D, special commissioner, solid waste management, says many of those who wear masks wear them incorrectly.

“Some have it resting on their chins, while others don’t cover their noses. This defeats the purpose,” he says.

The marshals have experienced quite a bit of back talk. The questions range from ‘Who has authorised you?’ and ‘Show me your ID card’ to ‘I am not infected, so why should I wear a mask?’

Joggers and runners don’t carry cash or cards, which makes collecting fines difficult.

Keeping this in mind the BBMP has begun collecting fines through UPI.

For many, Rs 200 is a large sum. Even a much smaller fine might help enforce the rule, marshals on the ground say.

“We have proposed fines of Rs 50 and Rs 100 to work around this issue. If the swipe machines we use for collection can’t be configured, paper slip can be

handed out,” says Rajbir Singh.

Collection

On June 10, the third day after the lockdown was lifted, BBMP fined 347 defaulters and collected Rs 69,400. The day before, they fined about 200 people. The highest collections have come from the South and West zones. The fine for not wearing a mask is Rs 200.