Celebrities who tested Covid positive

With over four million cases of the virus in India alone, even celebrities have hunkered down and continuing to stay at home, even as restrictions have eased.

Back in March, Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson announced that they caught the virus, making them one of the first well-known celebrity couples to test positive for Covid.

Since then many actors, such as Idris Elba and Daniel Dae Kim, performers including Pink, Sara Bareilles, and Doja Cat tested positive and even Usain Bolt had shared their diagnosis.

Here is a list of Indian celebrities who have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Bachchan family

Amitabh Bachchan was the first to test positive, followed by Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aradhya Bachchan. The rest of the family, including Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda and her two children, has tested negative.

While Amitabh and Abhishek were treated at the city’s Nanavati Hospital, Aishwarya and her daughter home quarantined. They have all recovered now.

SP Balasubrahmanyam

The veteran singer who holds the Guinness world record of highest number of songs recording is tested positive and has been put on life support.

Fans continue to pray for his speedy recovery. He is being treated at MGM Healthcare, Chennai.

Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

Biocon chairperson Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw said that she tested Covid-19 positive. “I have added to the COVID count by testing positive. Mild symptoms and I hope it stays that way,z she tweeted.

BS Yediyurappa

The Chief Minister of Karnataka tested positive, ironically enough, shortly after releasing the statement of no more lockdown in the city. After his recovery, addressing the state on Independence Day, he said, “Don’t be afraid of covid, I too had”.

Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor announced testing Covid-19 positive earlier this month. He took to social media to share the news. He is asymptomatic, and is home quarantining.

Genelia Deshmukh

The actress revealed she had tested Covid-19 positive three weeks ago, adding that her report came in as negative. Taking to Instagram, she wrote, “As much as I count my blessings that my battle with the disease has been much easier, but at the same time I must admit that these last 21 days in isolation have been the most challenging to deal with.”

Malaika Arora

Malaika Arora has confirmed that she is infected with the virus. She is currently under home quarantine as well.

Aftab Shivdasani

Aftab Shivdasani is the most recent addition to the list. He has been advised home quarantine. Taking to Instagram, he requested all those who may have come in contact with him recently to get themselves tested. “I can’t emphasise more the need to socially be distant, use masks and sanitisers as much as possible as it can save lives,” he wrote.