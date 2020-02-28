Classics get a facelift at Lapis, Oberoi

The Oberoi Bengaluru is revamping their dining spaces. There’s always a risk that comes with changing something that has been an institution among many, but they manage to pull it off effortlessly. The space has been transformed into Lapis. Named after the bright blue stone, the space lined with French windows is inviting and open.

Serving traditional Indian, local delights, Asian and continental cuisine it is a buffet space for breakfast and lunch that goes back to a la carte service for dinner.

We went for the lunch buffet and were lucky enough to have a few meals off their a la carte menu as well.

The buffet has four sections -- salads, mains, live counters, which includes a pizza oven serving Chicago deep dish, and desserts. While they don’t have drinks along with the buffet they have a creative a la carte cocktail menu inspired by the periodic table.

We began with their extensive salad section which had a selection of cold cuts, cheeses, mezze, fresh breads and a number of tapa style salads.

While everything was delicious, a favourite at the table was the ‘Textures of mushroom’, which consisted of pickled mushrooms on a bed of mushroom veloute with kernels of sweet corn. The creamy eloute was the perfect vehicle for the pickled mushroom. The sourness of the mushroom was offset by the bursts of sweetness from the corn.

From the a la carte menu, we tried the ‘Monk crafted burrata’, ‘21 day spiced duck’ and ‘Lucknowi dunghar masala lamb’.

The burrata was served with tomato tartare, deep fried artichoke hearts, creamed yellow squash and jellied balsamic vinegar. The combination of textures made the dish a delight.

The perfectly cooked smoked lamb was accompanied by chur chur paratha and had a layers of flavour.

But my personal favourite was the duck. The slow cooked meat was crusted with spices. The fatty duck paired perfectly with the acidity of accompanying merlot vinegar plums.

Moving on to desserts, we were greeted with an array of expertly crafted small plates. With a range of textures and flavours, there was something for everyone. ‘The unbelievable apple’, a cinnamon mouse with an apple jelly filling served with homemade walnut ice cream was an instant hit. The flavours were strong but not overpowering, keeping you going back for another bite. But the ‘Baileys and Nutella’ ice cream was the crown pleaser. Everyone’s bowls of the creamy dessert were licked clean.

The expectional meal had everyone planning their next visit even before leaving. The buffet is priced at Rs 1,695 plus tax. They also offer an option to dine from just the salads and desserts section for Rs 995 plus taxes.