Design school gets new campus

A well-known Bengaluru art institute has moved to a larger campus.

Now located in Govindapura, Yelahanka, Srishti Manipal Institute of Art, Design and Technology hosted an open house last week, with students showcasing new ideas.

The institute offers 100 courses, mostly undergraduate courses in fine art and design. “The postgraduate courses cover transdisciplinary research,” said Samir Parker, associate dean of Bachelor of Vocation.

The campus houses 25 labs where students learn about camera techniques, sound recording and more. The institute, earlier located in Yelahanka New Town, has about 200 full-time faculty members.

Padmani Nagaraj, post graduate academic dean, said workshops for calligraphy and typography, bookmaking and book arts, and generic skill-design thinking tools would be held regularly.

Narendra Raghunath, another faculty member, said students would also be taught how to recycle and upcycle their materials.

On display at the open house were works by students. Avni showed a chair she made using wooden joinery. Barkha and Harshita, documented the public libraries of Yelahanka. Shiwali’s project depicted the diversity and history of K R Market, and Ira shared insights on camera techniques.

Uday showed his short film inspired by his favourite movie ‘Fight Club’, while Varsha explained somaesthetics.