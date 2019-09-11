I am a fan of Sherlock Holmes: Akash

Akash Srivatsa directorial ‘Shivaji Surathkal - The Case Of Ranagiri Rahasya’ has been creating a buzz. The thriller which will feature Ramesh Aravind in a striking, different look is produced by Rekha KN and Anup Gowda (Anjanadri Cine Creation).

In a candid chat with Metrolife, the director talks about his journey with the film, chemistry with Ramesh Aravind and more.

What inspired the film?

The inception of the project itself was because of Sherlock Holmes. Ramesh sir and I have been discussing about working on a film for a long while. My journey into films started as an assistant director to him in ‘Accident’.

Around one-and-half-years ago, the scriptwriter and I got an interesting storyline of how a man tries to solve a crime. We bounced the ideas with Ramesh sir; he always wanted to do such a film and I have been a fan of Sherlock. This is a believable Indan version of him.

Exactly like Sherlock’s name has a certain ring to it, we named our main character Shivaji Surathkal. Since NITK is in Surathkal, it was also symbolic to anyone who is brainy.

What made you choose Ramesh Aravind for the role?

From the beginning itself, I was sure about having Ramesh sir for the role. The character is a mature individual but someone who also faces middle-

age crisis, and we thought the actor could do justice to our needs.

His gestures and mannerisms matched the role perfectly.

How different is Shivaji Surathkal from others?

It is a psychological thriller. Like any other murder mystery, the ‘who did it’ question also exists but it is also an emotional journey. Ther screenplay is multi-layered and is not one-dimensional.

We explore Shivaji Surathkal as a person, his past and present, his thoughts and the challenges he faces through the film, which will be strikingly different from anything else.

Does Ramesh Aravind sport different looks for the film?

There are two stories in the film and the actor sports two getups in the film, one with a moustache and one with a beard. It is meant to depict two different timelines. The screenplay is non-linear where one goes into the past and then suddenly comes back to the present, which is why we needed a differentiation.

There is a third getup, which is kept under the wraps.

Which all projects have you been associated with him? How is your chemistry with him?

Honestly speaking, whatever I have done in the film industry is only because of Ramesh sir. I was an assistant director to him, learnt filmmaking from him and discipline from him. It has always been a dream to work with him; not many assistant directors have had the chance to direct their mentors.

My chemistry with him is fabulous. It is delightful to work with someone who is protective and is creative at his work. He never says no, which is also why he has 100 films to his credit. He makes one think and is very positive-, which is very inspiring.

The film’s teaser is out. Was there a reason it was released on September 10?

The teaser was released on September 10 as it was Ramesh sir’s birthday. It got 2.41 lakhs in one day. This is his 101st film and it was released at 10.01 am on the day.

Ramesh sports a beard for the film. Did he have to be convinced for it?

Most of my generation’s men are tuned to having a beard. In fact, it was Ramesh who suggested the bearded look for Surathkal.

Where is the film shot? Is the location connected to the script?

We found a location near Madikeri. The film’s title itself suggests that the location plays an integral role in the story.

Any challenges faced while the shoot of the film?

We faced many challenges. The biggest challenge was turning the script into a practical movie. We scouted around 75 locations to see if it matched our needs and the search was quite tedious. The location has a character to it and it contributed to the story, which is why we took time to finalise on the location.

Locations are important to me. I imagine places and textures when I write, which is why it makes finding the actual location quite difficult.