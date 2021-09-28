Look out for a pop-up bookstore near you

Pop-up bookstores are what they sound like. These pop up anywhere, anytime; on the street, under a tree, in a garden or a balcony. You would be surprised to know that there are quite a few travelling libraries in Bengaluru. They have in store a wide variety of genres, spanning Indian children’s books to novels in regional languages.

Walking BookFairs

As an independent bookstore, it’s all about adapting and making the most out of whatever resources are available to us at the moment, says Satabdi, co-founder and owner. “Our idea is to make books more accessible to more people,” she told Metrolife.

As the name suggests, the team started out by carrying books in their backpacks, walking from village to village and displaying books on the footpath and at the bus stops, etc. “Everyone deserves to read, and the lack of resources should not stop anyone from doing so.”

They have a collection of diverse and powerful “voices”. “From independent publishers to small presses, we believe in amplifying the voices that need to be heard, of the minorities, oppressed communities and women writers,” she adds.

Their inventory also includes anti-racist, anti-casteist, queer and feminist literature, she points out. “Our best-selling books have always been thought-provoking fiction and non-fiction books, translated works, and literature by women writers from India and around the world,” she adds.

Follow @walkingbookfairs_bangalore on Instagram.

Funky Rainbow

Vidya Mani, founder of Funky Rainbow, says their aim is to introduce books to the young audience. “We are committed to bringing books and children together in exciting and innovative ways,” she adds.

“Our books are handpicked by writers, illustrators, editors and librarians for children of various age groups (1-18 years) and they represent the best in Indian children’s writing,” she informs Metrolife.

Through their programs, they stock Indian children’s literature and resource books for educators in school libraries. Students also get to meet and interact with famous writers, illustrators, storytellers and creative people.

“This promotes the habit of reading and writing and also enhances their literary skills,” she explains. Picture books, novels, poetry books, comics, graphic novels and biographies are some of their offerings.

Look up @travelling_bookshop on Instagram.

Atta Galatta

Pop-up bookstores are all about taking the store to the customer rather than wait for the customer to come to the store, says Subodh Sankar, co-founder. “It is equivalent to a food truck,” he says.

Atta Galatta carries a curated collection of Indian writing in English and any other regional languages. “From old and popular literature to poetry and rare books, we have everything that interests an Indian literary enthusiast,” he adds.

Our reader’s popular picks include Tamil and Malayalam literature.

“We have had pop-ups in literature, poetry and writers festivals,” he adds.

Get updates via their Instagram page, @attagalatta.