Look out for a pop-up bookstore near you

Look out for a pop-up bookstore near you

These mobile libraries stop by at bus stops, under trees, and on the streets. And they bring a good mix of Indian and global titles

Sanjana S Megalamane
Sanjana S Megalamane, DHNS,
  • Sep 28 2021, 23:57 ist
  • updated: Sep 29 2021, 00:02 ist
Walking BookFairs hopes to make booksmore accessible to people.

Pop-up bookstores are what they sound like. These pop up anywhere, anytime; on the street, under a tree, in a garden or a balcony. You would be surprised to know that there are quite a few travelling libraries in Bengaluru. They have in store a wide variety of genres, spanning Indian children’s books to novels in regional languages. 

Walking BookFairs

As an independent bookstore, it’s all about adapting and making the most out of whatever resources are available to us at the moment, says Satabdi, co-founder and owner. “Our idea is to make books more accessible to more people,” she told Metrolife.

As the name suggests, the team started out by carrying books in their backpacks, walking from village to village and displaying books on the footpath and at the bus stops, etc. “Everyone deserves to read, and the lack of resources should not stop anyone from doing so.”

They have a collection of diverse and powerful “voices”. “From independent publishers to small presses, we believe in amplifying the voices that need to be heard, of the minorities, oppressed communities and women writers,” she adds.

Their inventory also includes anti-racist, anti-casteist, queer and feminist literature, she points out. “Our best-selling books have always been thought-provoking fiction and non-fiction books, translated works, and literature by women writers from India and around the world,” she adds.

Follow @walkingbookfairs_bangalore on Instagram.

Funky Rainbow

Vidya Mani, founder of Funky Rainbow, says their aim is to introduce books to the young audience. “We are committed to bringing books and children together in exciting and innovative ways,” she adds.

“Our books are handpicked by writers, illustrators, editors and librarians for children of various age groups (1-18 years) and they represent the best in Indian children’s writing,” she informs Metrolife.

Through their programs, they stock Indian children’s literature and resource books for educators in school libraries. Students also get to meet and interact with famous writers, illustrators, storytellers and creative people.

“This promotes the habit of reading and writing and also enhances their literary skills,” she explains. Picture books, novels, poetry books, comics, graphic novels and biographies are some of their offerings.

Look up @travelling_bookshop on Instagram. 

Atta Galatta 

Pop-up bookstores are all about taking the store to the customer rather than wait for the customer to come to the store, says Subodh Sankar, co-founder. “It is equivalent to a food truck,” he says. 

Atta Galatta carries a curated collection of Indian writing in English and any other regional languages. “From old and popular literature to poetry and rare books, we have everything that interests an Indian literary enthusiast,” he adds. 

Our reader’s popular picks include Tamil and Malayalam literature.

“We have had pop-ups in literature, poetry and writers festivals,” he adds.

Get updates via their Instagram page, @attagalatta.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

bookshops
Books
book fairs
Bengaluru
mobile libraries

What's Brewing

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

Can smoking increase risk of Covid severity, death?

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

50 yrs ago, Dimapur gave wings to Bangladesh Air Force

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

IAF conducts air show in Srinagar after 14 years

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

When Lata Mangeshkar put Vishal Bharadwaj at ease

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

This Bihar village has been 'crime-free' for decades

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

Greatest shows on earth: How expos changed the world

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

DH Toon | Is India inviting unwanted attention?

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Volcanic eruptions helped dinosaurs dominate earth

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Is the Kerala bishop playing rook for the Parivar?

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

Facebook delays Instagram Kids app for 13-year-olds

 