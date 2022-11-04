Online workshop on singing coming up

Archana Udupa will conduct a three-day online workshop on singing next week.

She is known for singing devotional, classical, and film songs. She won a singing reality show in 1999. She appears as a judge in music reality shows.

“I will teach Kananda songs from three genres. On the first day, I will teach a classical-based film song. I will follow it up with a light-hearted but tough song. On the last day, I will teach a Sufi song,” she talks about Aarohan, the workshop. It is open to anyone who has basic training in music. She will be conducting an afternoon and an evening batch. “People have been asking me to conduct workshops since I won the reality show, and more so, after I started appearing as a judge,” she says. Enquiries for the workshop are pouring in from across the state, she signs off.

*November 11 to 13, from 12 pm to 1.30 pm and 5 pm to 6.30 pm. For details, call 99028 89727