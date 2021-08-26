Seminar to honour writer KMS

Admirers of well-known writer Dr K Marulasiddappa are honouring him with a seminar on his life and times on August 30. Hailing from Karehalli, he acquired a PhD and began his career as a professor of literature at Bangalore University.

Popularly known as KMS, he has written several books on poetry and theatre, and translated Rabindranath Tagore’s play ‘Rokto Korobi’ as ‘Rakta Kanagile’. His history of Kannada theatre is recommended reading for literature students.

As a public intellectual, KMS participated in many cultural and political movements. “He has always been fascinated by how theatre can be used to make the audience relate to real-life situations. Even if it is a period drama, he's interested in how it can be made relevant to current times,” says K M Chaitanya, his son and filmmaker.

Dr C Ashwath Kala Bhavana, N R Colony, August 30, 3 pm.