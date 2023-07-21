Seventh edition of wildlife festival next weekend

A three-day festival celebrating wildlife and nature will be held at Jayamahal Palace from July 28 to 30.

Called Nature InFocus, it is currently in its 7th edition. Back after three years, this time around the festival follows the theme ‘The time for change’.

“Our world is faced with several immediate challenges, and we believe that our actions today will play a crucial role in deciding our future. This year's festival aims to bring together the people who recognise these challenges and are working to address them,” says Rohit Varma, founder of the festival.

The two-day event will have film screenings, masterclasses on wildlife filmmaking and a film awards ceremony on Day 1. On Day 2, visitors can expect more film screenings of works such as ‘Looking for Sultan’ and ‘Forgotten People’, in addition to talks and discussions on topics such as ‘50 years of project tiger’ and ‘A sustainable lifestyle in the anthropocene.’ The final day will see more talks and photography exhibitions. Other highlights of the festival include a live performance by music group Indian Ocean and the launch of the book ‘Tales From the Bush: A Peek Into the World of Satpura’, both on the second day.

The festival will see prominent speakers from across the world, such as UN Goodwill ambassador Dia Mirza, Vance G Martin (president (emeritus) of Wilderness Foundation Global), Nithin Kamath (founding director of Rainmatter Foundation and co-founder of Zerodha) and wildlife photographer Sudhir Shivaram.

Nature InFocus, July 28 to 30. At Jayamahal Palace, Nandi Durga Road extension. For details, log on to festival.natureinfocus.in/2023/