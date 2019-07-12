Smoke House Deli now in Whitefield

The European café, Smoke House Deli, opened its third outlet at Forum Shantiniketan, Whitefield. The new space is named Smoke House Deli 2.0.

This outlet has retained its signature colour, white, and complemented the well-lit ambience with wooden seating and hand-drawn illustrations on the wall.

The new place has an open kitchen and a counter. There is a ‘Goodness to Go’ section, which serves quick, healthy meals. Perfect for those who are running late for work and want to grab a bite on-the-go.

We started with a bread basket and spiced butter and paired the soft and freshly baked bread with some of their popular sangrias.

A special mention goes to the ‘Melon Sangria’ and ‘Cherry Berry Sangria’; both were smooth and refreshing. The latter is also one of their fast-moving drinks. We also tasted ‘Sangria Rosso’ and ‘House Spiced Sangria’.

The meal started with ‘Mango Burrata Salad’ from their summer menu. Then came the ‘SHD Avocado Toast’, topped with subtly spiced guacamole, sliced avocado, cherry tomatoes, onions, goat cheese and microgreens. Every bite of this grilled toast left us wanting for more.

While flipping through the menu, the ‘Crunchy Mozzarella Fritters with Cheese Powder’ caught my attention. Being a cheese lover, this was a must-try for me and I wasn’t disappointed. A bite of the fritter causes the cheese to ooze out and I was in heaven.

Next came a platter of ‘Pepper Chicken’, ‘Crumbed Prawns’ and ‘Garlic Marinated Grilled Malai Paneer Skewer’. The chicken was succulent and the subtle hint of spice and aroma of pepper made it a clear winner and a personal favourite too. The prawns were quite soft and cooked to perfection. The ‘double chilli dip’ was just what we needed to complement the flavours. Vegetarians do try their ‘Malai Paneer Skewer’. The spices were evenly spread and the paneer was creamy and soft.

The ‘Asian Roasted Chicken’ was another dish we tried. It could have been less chewy. The sweet mashed potato was a good twist to the dish though.

Another must-try is their ‘Smoked Tomato Risotto’. Usually, risotto is cooked with arborio rice but this one is made with the Assamese rice ‘Bora Saul’; an interesting addition to the classic dish.

Though almost full, we kept some space for their much-talked-about ‘Philly Cheesecake’, which was not too sweet, making it perfect for those who don’t have a sweet tooth. The ‘Belgian Dark Chocolate ice cream’ was love at first spoon for me.

The average cost for two people is Rs 1,600 + taxes.

*‘Smoke House Deli 2.0’ is located at #63, 012, lower ground floor, Forum Mall, Prestige Shanthinikethan,

ITPL Main Road, Whitefield. For details, call 25018107.